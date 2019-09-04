Ramesh N Solanki, a Shiv Sena member has filed a complaint against online streaming show Netflix India for showcasing Hinduphobia in shows including Sacred Games, Ghoul and Leila. As per him, the shows are trying to defame Hindus and India.

A member of Shiv Sena IT Cell and a Hindu activist, Ramesh N Solanki, recently filed a complaint against online streaming app Netflix for defaming Hindus in India. Solanki said repeatedly shows have been made in which makers are showcasing a wrong picture of Hindus as well as India. As per reports, a copy along with clips of shows will be shown to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, the Commissioner of Police and the Cyber Cell.

According to him, every show on Netflix is being made with the intention to defame Hindus. The content shown in the web shows are portraying a bad image of our country and all of this is being done in the name of freedom of expression. Shows targeted by him include Sacred Games, Leila and Ghoul. He also targeted standup comedian Hasan Minhaj for spreading propaganda over the abrogation of Article 370.

In his complaint, the Hindu activist wrote, every second show on Netflix is being made with the intention to defame the country on a global level. The online streaming platform is spreading Hinduphobia. He requested the authorities to look into the case and take necessary steps by cancelling their licenses. As per him, strict action should be taken against the online streaming platform for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Talking about the shows aired on Netflix, the second season of Sacred Games produced by Anurag Kashyap was released recently and the show has got a positive response from fans. As per Solanki, Sacred Games shows Hindus are responsible for all the crimes in the world. In the show the term Aham Brahmasami which is a holy word is used incorrectly. The concept of Guru Ji is also shown in the wrong manner, the makers also tried to show that the Govt of India is controlled by Hindu activists.

Similarly, an allegation has been made on the horror series Ghoul which shows all the rights have been taken from Muslims to curb terrorism in India. Another show titled Leila was also blamed for establishing Aryavrat in the country. The hatred shown for Muslims is absurd and the show is portraying a wrong image of Hindus. Apart from these shows, an American comic of Indian origin Hasan Minaj was also questioned for his performance based on abrogation of Article 370.

However, this is not the first time Shiv Sena has filed a complaint against defamation, there are many instances when their sentiments were hurt. The shows shown on Netflix are fiction shows and the audience are liking a different genre. Makers of the show are not trying to influence them but entertain them by such dark shows.

