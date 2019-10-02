Netflix India: Kusha Kapila begins shooting for Karan Johar's Ghost stories. She was a fashion journalist who wins heart of Indian director Karan Johar with her amazing acting skills.

Netflix India: Kusha Kapila who is known for her amazing videos on social media and most hilarious interviews with the celebrities. Kusha misses no chance to make her videos more happening and unique. Her video is out of the box and her ideas make them even better.

Kusha Kapila who used to create videos and took interviews of many Bollywood celebs is now en route to Bollywood. Her beautiful looks and eye-catchy acting skills were noticed by a famous Indian director, producer, writer Karan Johar. Karan Johar finalized her to rope in his Netflix originals film Ghost Stories. The actress is phenomenally beautiful and talented, she finally got a chance to prove herself and she would not let the chance go.

Earlier she used to create funny videos for social media, she was a fashion journalist and conquer the world with her fashion opinion. The acknowledgment of any movie review was incomplete without having a valuable opinion. Now the Youtuber is going to be an actress by doing a film with Karan johar.

She seemed to be super excited for the film with Karan Johar, her excitement and happiness can be noticed by her facial expressions in her latest picture with Karan Johar. She posed with Karan Johar, holding the Ghost stories plate. She wrote on her social media account that Karan Johar made his 2019, it was just amazing for her to perform in Karan Johar’s film.

After a heavy fall of nepotism, some genuine and deserving actors are also coming out, such actors are trying there hard to prove their will and hard work. Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Senon, Rajkummar Rao, Ranvir Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput are breaking the stereotypes. In the same race, now, this name of Kusha Kapila can also be added. Kusha already wins many hearts with her performances on social media so fans can expect justice to the film from her.

