Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix's upcoming movie Mary, directed by D.J. Caruso, has ignited controversy due to its casting choices. The film, which tells the story of Jesus Christ’s birth from Mary’s perspective, stars Israeli actress Noa Cohen as Mary. "profoundly offensive" and questioning the lack of Palestinian representation.

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix’s upcoming movie Mary has sparked significant controversy, particularly from Palestinian supporters and conservative Christians. Directed by D.J. Caruso, the film tells the story of Jesus Christ’s birth from the perspective of his mother, Mary. However, the casting of Israeli actress Noa Cohen as Mary, alongside a predominantly Israeli cast, has drawn sharp criticism for its lack of Arab and Palestinian representation.

Critics argue that casting an Israeli actress in such a pivotal role is politically insensitive, especially amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Some have accused the film of erasing Palestinian identity and distorting the historical narrative of Christ’s family. The film stars Noa Cohen, Ori Pfeffer, and Ido Tako, with Cohen’s portrayal of Mary being especially criticized.

Director Caruso, known for films like Disturbia and xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has faced backlash not only for the casting choices but also for previous controversies involving Noa Cohen. For example, her portrayal of the Archangel Gabriel and Satan in modern attire has previously divided audiences.

Social media reactions have been intense, with many users expressing their outrage. One user remarked that it was “profoundly offensive” for an Israeli actress to play Mary while Israel is involved in the ongoing conflict with Palestinians. Others criticized the filmmakers for not adhering to biblical accuracy, with one user stating, “Jesus, Mary, and everyone in this show should be Palestinian.” There were also concerns about the cast’s lack of diversity, with many noting that most of the main actors appeared to be white Europeans.

Filed under

Netflix Movie Mary

Advertisement

Also Read

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Entertainment

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men-

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships, Kismet, Hopecore’

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships,

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks

Kapoor Family Invites PM Modi for Raj Kapoor’s 100th Anniversary, Kareena Shares PM’s Special Note For Taimur & Jeh | Viral Post

Kapoor Family Invites PM Modi for Raj Kapoor’s 100th Anniversary, Kareena Shares PM’s Special Note

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox