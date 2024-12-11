Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix’s upcoming movie Mary has sparked significant controversy, particularly from Palestinian supporters and conservative Christians. Directed by D.J. Caruso, the film tells the story of Jesus Christ’s birth from the perspective of his mother, Mary. However, the casting of Israeli actress Noa Cohen as Mary, alongside a predominantly Israeli cast, has drawn sharp criticism for its lack of Arab and Palestinian representation.

Critics argue that casting an Israeli actress in such a pivotal role is politically insensitive, especially amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Some have accused the film of erasing Palestinian identity and distorting the historical narrative of Christ’s family. The film stars Noa Cohen, Ori Pfeffer, and Ido Tako, with Cohen’s portrayal of Mary being especially criticized.

Director Caruso, known for films like Disturbia and xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has faced backlash not only for the casting choices but also for previous controversies involving Noa Cohen. For example, her portrayal of the Archangel Gabriel and Satan in modern attire has previously divided audiences.

Social media reactions have been intense, with many users expressing their outrage. One user remarked that it was “profoundly offensive” for an Israeli actress to play Mary while Israel is involved in the ongoing conflict with Palestinians. Others criticized the filmmakers for not adhering to biblical accuracy, with one user stating, “Jesus, Mary, and everyone in this show should be Palestinian.” There were also concerns about the cast’s lack of diversity, with many noting that most of the main actors appeared to be white Europeans.