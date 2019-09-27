Netflix original Bard of Blood review (3.5 stars): Bard of Blood, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies, has started streaming on Netflix today.

Netflix original Bard of Blood review (3.5 stars): OTT platforms in India seem to provide to a new lease of life to actors, filmmakers and artists finding a space for themselves within the glitz, glamour and larger than life palette of Bollywood. Be it Sacred Games, Made In Heaven, Leila, Delhi Crime or The Family Man, these shows are now the biggest competition to the 70mm screen release. This week’s big release in Netflix original Bard Of Blood, based on author Bilal Siddiqui’s espionage novel that goes by the same name.

As the 7-episode series starts streaming online today, I caught on a few episodes of it and here’s what I think about it. The story begins after 4 Indian spies are held hostages by the Taliban regime in Balochistan, Pakistan. These Indian spies have some crucial information that needs to be discovered, above all, they are Indians and their safety needs to ensured. If something is not done fast enough, nothing would be able to stop a public beheading.

Only man who can execute the mission and save these Indian spies is ex RAW agent, now an English literature professor, Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi) who was asked to quit post an unfortunate incident that also uncovered during his last mission in Baluchistan. In this undercover mission, Kabir is joined by Isha Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer Singh (Viineet Kumar Singh). While the premise is simple, gravitas is added to the story with geopolitics and human emotions.

Bard of Blood is a gripping story that keeps you on the edge of the seat. The buildup is slow, particularly in the first two-three episodes, but then it picks up pace. Each episode ends on a cliffhanger that makes you want watch the next episode. All the action sequences blend in without getting over the top and tiring and the locations are just a bonus. By the scale of the show, you can notice that Red Chillies has produced the show.

Starting out with the lead characters, Kabir is haunted by his past memories and needs an explanation as well as escape from his guilt from what went wrong the last time. Emraan Hashmi plays the character of Kabir with utmost honesty and it has to be one of his best works till date. The subtlety with which Emraan plays the character is praise-worthy. While many may be bothered with Shakespeare references in the screenplay, I honestly did not mind it because they did fit in the narrative.

Unlike her last venture Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala steps in a deglamorised role this time and it serves the purpose. Her character Isha Khanna is a determined agent who wants to work in the field and it is her first and last chance to prove herself and break apart the stereotype that women are not the right choice for a dangerous mission like this.

Viineet Kumar Singh, on the other hand, proves his acting mettle once again as Veer Singh. His entry scene is particularly striking. The ease with which he plays an agent in Baluchistan who has been forgotten by the agency is impressive. From the accent, costume to the character portrayal, the actor blends into the character of Veer.

Kirti Kulhari and Jaideep Ahlawat have limited screen space but they make the most of it. However, I wish the characters of the supporting cast had been explored more. Except the head of the Taliban, all other negative characters stay in the background and are largely forgettable. I wouldn’t get into the identity politics of Bard of Blood but actors playing the negative shades do look striking similar with kohl-rimmed eyes, black and white kurta-pyjamas and intense expressions.

Summing it up, I would say make Bard of Blood a part of your weekend’s binge list. You would not regret it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App