Netflix Orignal series Baahubali- Before the Beginning: This Friday morning on November 9, 2018, Netflix announced the cast of the upcoming superhit series based on SS Rajamouli’s film sequel, titled Baahubali: Before the Beginning. The 9-episode series will star Mrunal Thakur as Sivagami, Rahul Bose as Skandadasa, Anup Soni, Vaquar Shaikh, Jameel Khan, Siddharth Arora and Atul Kulkarni will be seen in pivotal roles. The official announcement was made at Netflix’s See What Next event in Asia, in the presence of the director Deva Katta, and producer Prasad Devineni.

In an interview with leading daily, Mrunal shared about her views on being Sivagami – She said she doesn’t know if she will ever be a hero in real life but being Sivagami gives her an opportunity to be one in reel life. She considers herself fortunate to portray the role of Sivagami. According to the director this film is set 50 years back to take the fans into the backstory behind the Baahulbali sequel.

The producer later on shared that the last part of Baahubali is to please the Bhaaubali fanbase all across the world via Netflix. The epic finale action has been shot by Rajamouli. The upcoming movie won’t be a south Indian or a north Indian series but one which will cater to the global audience. Being this the beginning the audience is not missing much and the makers are expecting to win new fans with this show. The Baahubali series is expected to be hitting the silver screens in 2019.

