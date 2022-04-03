Netflix has now put Will Smith's next feature 'Fast And Loose' on hold in the wake of Oscars controversy

Will Smith’s career is starting to suffer as a result of the drama that erupted on the Oscars stage last Sunday. Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after he made a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith in a rage-filled incident.

Following the controversy Netflix has now put Will Smith’s next feature ‘Fast And Loose’ on hold, it is unlikely to go into production anytime soon.

Prior to Smith hitting comedian and presenter Chris Rock during the event, the film had already lost its planned director, impeding the project’s road to completion.

Fast and Loose was the story of a crime lord who loses his memory after an attack. By piecing together facts, he realizes that he has been a wealthy kingpin and a broke CIA operative at the same time.