Netflix Reveals 60 million Households Worldwide Tuned Into The Jake Paul – Mike Tyson Bout

Netflix has reported that the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson attracted an impressive 60 million households worldwide, making it one of the most-watched events on the streaming platform. The fight, which saw 27-year-old Jake Paul emerge victorious over 58-year-old Mike Tyson, peaked at an astounding 65 million streams. The bout, which took place at AT&T Stadium, was streamed live on Netflix, marking a milestone in the world of sports broadcasting.

Massive Viewership for Co-Main Event

In addition to the headline bout, the co-main event featuring Ireland’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano also captured the attention of a global audience. According to Netflix, nearly 50 million households tuned in to watch the women’s boxing match, which is likely to become the most-watched professional women’s sporting event in U.S. history. The widespread viewership highlights the growing popularity of women’s sports and the increasing demand for high-profile boxing events.

Technical Difficulties During the Broadcast

Despite the massive success of the event, there were some technical hiccups during the live-stream. At the peak of the match, more than 90,000 Netflix users reported issues with the service, as tracked by outage-monitoring website Downdetector. The streaming service experienced an outage that lasted approximately six hours in the United States, but Netflix confirmed that the issue was resolved on Saturday, and the platform returned to normal operations.

Details of the Event and Its Global Impact

The boxing match between Jake Paul, a former social media influencer who has made a name for himself in the boxing world, and the legendary Mike Tyson, attracted massive attention not only for the competition but also for its significance in sports entertainment. The event was streamed live on Netflix, making it accessible to viewers worldwide and showcasing the increasing role of streaming platforms in broadcasting major sporting events.

The match was part of a broader trend of high-profile fights being broadcast on streaming services, providing audiences with greater access to premium sports content. As a result, the fight not only broke viewership records but also demonstrated the growing shift from traditional cable to streaming platforms for live sports coverage.