The Congress has filed a complaint against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and makers of Netflix's first Indian original series Sacred Games for insulting a Congress prime minister. One of the party leaders has alleged that the actor has abused late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and makers have misrepresented the facts during his regime.

Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games has been making headlines after a complaint was filed against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers of the series for insulting a Congress prime minister, reported NDTV. Not only the actor and producer, but the complaint filed by a Congress member in West Bengal also named Netflix in the series. Meanwhile, the series has also been doing the rounds on social media for the use of violence and obscene language in most of its scenes. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the series is an adaptation of author Vikram Chandra’s novel by the same name.

In a letter to Kolkata Police, Rajiv Sinha accused Nawazuddin of abusing late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Dubbed as Ganesh Gaitonde, Nawazuddin is playing a hardcore criminal and can be seen allegedly abusing the prime minister in a scene. The Congress has also alleged that the makers have “misrepresented facts during his regime.”

