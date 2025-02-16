Home
Netflix Say Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast, Plot And Everything We Know

Netflix has officially announced that the popular spinoff series XO, Kitty, will return for a third season. This exciting news comes just weeks after the release of Season 2 on January 16, creating a wave of anticipation among fans of To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its beloved spinoff.

Netflix Say Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast, Plot And Everything We Know

Netflix has officially announced that the popular spinoff series XO, Kitty, will return for a third season.


Netflix has officially announced that the popular spinoff series XO, Kitty, will return for a third season. This exciting news comes just weeks after the release of Season 2 on January 16, creating a wave of anticipation among fans of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its beloved spinoff.

The announcement was made through Netflix’s official X account, confirming that Kitty Song Covey’s journey at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) is far from over.

Show Creator Teases What’s Ahead

Jessica O’Toole, the creator, executive producer, and writer of XO, Kitty, shared her excitement about the renewal and hinted at what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

“If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama…just wait,” O’Toole teased. “We left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, but I can promise Season 3 will be worth the wait—including our first summer episode, not to mention plenty of kissing,” as reported by Decider.

Returning Cast Members

The new season will see the return of Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, alongside familiar faces including Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Audrey Huynh, and Peter Thurnwald.

Additional cast members such as Sasha Bhasin, Joshua Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Michael K. Lee, and Philippe Lee are also expected to reprise their roles, ensuring that fans will see all their favorite characters continue their journey in Season 3.

What to Expect in ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3

While Netflix has not yet revealed an official release date, the storyline for Season 3 is expected to build on the dramatic and emotional developments from the previous seasons.

The official synopsis for Season 2 hinted at Kitty facing new challenges, as she found herself single and on a journey of self-discovery after a complicated romantic past. A letter from her mother’s history set her on an unexpected path, leading to tangled relationships, deep secrets, and personal growth.

Season 3 is likely to continue exploring these themes while further expanding Kitty’s world. O’Toole’s mention of a summer episode suggests that fans may see Kitty stepping outside of her usual KISS environment, possibly embarking on new adventures beyond Seoul.

Will Kitty and MinHo Finally Get Together?

One of the biggest questions lingering in the minds of fans is whether Kitty will finally find love with MinHo. Their evolving relationship has been a central focus, and Season 3 might provide the much-anticipated answer.

When Will Season 3 Be Released?

Netflix has not provided a tentative release date for XO, Kitty Season 3. However, based on production timelines, fans might have to wait until 2026 for the new season to arrive on the streaming platform.

FAQs Does Kitty fall in love with MinHo?

In XO, Kitty, the character gradually develops feelings for MinHo, particularly as Season 2 unfolds. Fans are eager to see where their relationship heads in Season 3.

Is ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3 confirmed?

Yes, Netflix has officially renewed XO, Kitty for a third season, ensuring more romance, drama, and adventure for fans of the beloved series.

With high expectations surrounding the next season, fans will eagerly await the return of Kitty and her friends for another chapter of love, laughter, and self-discovery.

