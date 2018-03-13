Touted at Netflix's scariest horror film, Veronica is a 2017 Spanish horror film that is reportedly based on true incident. The film is reportedly so scary that audiences are not able to finish it till the end. Starring Sandra Escacena, Bruna Gonzalex and Claudia Placer, Veronica has also been supported by a Spanish police report that suggests the likeliness of a paranormal activity behind a teenager girl's death.

Netflix 'scariest' horror film Veronica is so scary that audiences are not able to finish it; here's the truth behind the story

Dubbed as Netflix’s scariest movie ever, Veronica starring Sandra Escacena, Bruna Gonzalex and Claudia Placer, is so scary that audience are not able to watch till the end. Set in 1991 Madrid, Veronica is a 2017 Spanish horror movie that released on Netflix on February 26 last month. Veronica is reportedly based on a true story where a teenage girl finds herself besieged by an evil supernatural force after conducting an Ouija séance at school with her friend. The film has been supported by a Spanish police report that mentions the girl experiencing a paranormal activity.

As reported by an American daily, the police had mentioned how they witnessed doors and armoires opening and the figure of Jesus Christ separating from his crucifix. The report further added the girl’s family had called the police only after a year of her death as the mention of ghosts and demonic possessions only began later. When asked if Veronica is based on a true story, Filmmaker Paco Plaza said in a statement, “In Spain it’s very popular, this story, because it is, as we say in the film, the only time a police officer has said he has witnessed something paranormal, and it’s written in a report with an official police stamp.”

“But I think when we tell something, it becomes a story, even if it’s in the news. You only have to read the different newspapers to know how different reality is, depending on who’s telling it. So I knew we were going to betray the real events. I just wanted to make a whole vision,” he added. The film has been receiving mixed responses on Twitter. While there are some who claim that it is indeed Netflix’s scariest movie ever, there are also some brave-hearts who refute the claim.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions on Veronica:

Veronica on Netflix was based on a true story and if that doesn’t freak you out a little you may need Jesus. — k🌸 (@xoxo_kmez) March 7, 2018

If you have not watched “Veronica” on Netflix you NEED to, ya girl was shitting bricks lmao I haven’t gotten scared like that in a while — Daisy Marquez (@daisymarquez_) March 3, 2018

Idk how people said Veronica on Netflix was scary… — Julio (@Jayfromthe_) March 8, 2018

Just finished Veronica on Netflix. Said to be the scariest movie ever and only 1 and 100 can finish it. Guess I must be the one 😂 — John Tucker (@Jt2061) March 8, 2018

Evidently Veronica is the scariest movie ever made? Challenge accepted Netflix — Mike (@__Snowflake__) March 8, 2018

Don’t watch verónica on Netflix…. the result of it ended with Aby saying prayer and leaving me to go to sleep w a rosary… (btw, we looked up the news report when it happened..) — Queen B (@tootalltolleson) March 3, 2018

Its been 2 days and I still haven't finished watching #Veronica

Yep, definitely creepy #Veronicanetflix 😳 — Manali Survase (@manalisurvase) March 8, 2018

veronica on Netflix is no joke. i literally stopped watching it rn because it was way too scary lol f'that — Yssa ♡ (@KristinaTayag_) March 11, 2018

Everyone is raving about the Veronica horror film on Netflix so here i am making bad decisions and watching it…alone. AND it’s also based on a true story so if YOU HEAR NOTHING FROM ME LATER IM PROBABLY DEAD — belle (@bbellexo) March 13, 2018

