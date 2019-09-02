After the humongous success of Sacred Games, Netflix's next Bard of Blood brings Bollywood on a big scale at the digital medium. From starcast, streaming date to the plot, here's all you need to know about the series.

Indian audiences are flooded with choices, thanks to the influx of online streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and many more. It is certainly for the first time that Bollywood celebrities have shown such enthusiasm to move out of the 70mm screen and explore the potential of the digital medium. After the humongous success of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s show Sacred Games, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is also all set to take the plunge with spy thriller Bard Of Blood.

Cast and release date: Based on Bilal Siddiqui’s 2015 novel by the same name, Bard Of Blood has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan under his maiden production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Touted as an 8 episode series, Bard Of Blood will start streaming on Netflix from September 27, 2019. Along with Emraan Hashmi, the series also brings on-board actors like Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Shashank Arora among many others.

Plot: The storyline of Bard of Blood revolves around an ex RAW agent Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi) who is sent on a covert mission to release captured Indian spies. His character is also troubled by his past. In this mission set in Balochistan, Kabir is joined by Isha Sengupta (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer Singh (Vineet Kumar Singh).

Trailer: Bard of Blood’s trailer released on August 23. Along with introducing key characters and giving insight into the plot of the story, the trailer also promises seat gripping screenplay, high voltage action sequences, a compelling story and promising performances. Just like the order of the day goes, the release of Bard Of Blood was followed by hilarious memes flooding the Internet.

Promotions: Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi have joined hands to promote the web series ahead of its release. The duo had also featured in a promotional video ahead of the trailer launch in which they could be seen engaged in a hilarious confrontational banter.

Controversy: What is a Netflix thriller without controversy? As Bard Of Blood continues to raise excitement among Netflix users, Pakistan army’s spokesperson Asif Ghafoor slammed Shah Rukh Khan and asked him to promote peace and humanity by speaking against atrocities in IOJ&K and against Hindutva propogated by RSS. Several social media users have also accused him of portraying Pakistan as a hub of terror activities.

