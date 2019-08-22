Netflix series Bard of Blood: Ahead of Bard of Blood premiere on September 27, Netflix has shared a new promo today featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi. In the promo video, SRK can be seen interrogating Emraan Hashmi, who plays a spy.

Netflix series Bard of Blood: As fans eagerly wait for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next project on the big screen, he is all set to take a plunge on Netflix with his next production venture titled Bard Of Blood. Based on Bilal Siddiqi’s 2015 novel that goes by the same name, Bard of Blood is slated to stream on Netflix from September 27, 2019, and stars Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, Kirti Kulhaari, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Ekta Kapoor among others.

Counting days to the premiere, a new promo video has been released today that showcases a fun banter between Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan. Introducing Emraan Hashmi as a spy, the video features SRK interrogating him. While Emraan maintains his intriguing demeanor, SRK is seen hilariously failing to extract information from him. He is also seen quoting popular dialogues from his previous film releases.

By the end of the video, Emraan manages to trap SRK in his own game plan and calls him a complete idiot. On being enquired about his name, Emraan introduces himself as Bard Of Blood. To which, SRK adds Khanna, Kumar or Hashmi? Before this, another teaser had been dropped which featured SRK talking over the phone about an intelligence agency recruitment. Netflix shared the teaser on social media while stating that this is probably the most challenging role SRK is ever going to play.

Speaking about his experience on working on Bard of Blood, Emraan Hashmi had earlier told a news portal that it was really tough. He felt like he was shooting for three films all at once. While it was a lot of work, he really enjoyed it.

