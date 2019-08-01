Netflix series Ghost Stories: Filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap have reunited to direct Ghost Stories after the success of Lust Stories. Slated to go on floors in August, the movie will stream on Netflix shortly.

Netflix series Ghost Stories: Netflix India has plans to go bigger and better with every passing day and expand the scope of options for its users. After the massive success of Lust Stories, the makers of the film have come on board to tell the tales of horror and fear with Ghost Stories. An official statement regarding the project was made today morning in which Netflix confirmed that Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap have joined hands once again for Ghost Stories.

Speaking about Ghost Stories, Karan Johar recently told a news portal that he has always been scared to watch the horror genre and has stayed away from ghost stories. Therefore, it will be very challenging yet very exciting for him. He added that it is an unexplored terrain for him and he could not have picked a better platform to exhibit his fear for ghosts and ghost stories. Karan Johar concluded by saying that this project is going to be a nightmare for the team.

Zoya Akhtar joined the conversation and said that she thrives to bend genres and inverting tropes as a writer and director. She is looking forward to do something similar with ghost stories. Dibakar Banerjee has said that they are entertainers and a spine chilling story scaring the hell out of us while we are tucked in our sofa is uncomparable.

Anurag Kashyap, on the other hand, said that he is really looking forward to challenge himself to do something that he has never attempted before. He added that he has never been prepared so much for anything before. Ghost Stories’ previous installment Lust Stories starred Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal among many others. Along with Ghost Stories, Netflix has also announced upcoming series like Mai, Betaal, Masaba Masaba and many more.

