Netflix is all set to plunge into the horror genre with its new Indian series Ghoul starring Radhika Apte as Nida, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee. The ‘black carpet’ screening of the same took place in Mumbai which was attended by many of the stars including the star cast of the series. Netflix replaced the red carpet with black to keep the celebration intact with the horror theme. The pictures from the event show how happy the cast is to announce the launch of their new series.

After enjoying the attention for their hit series sacred games, Netflix is all ready to add the horror bracket to it with its upcoming series GHOUL. The series will be divided into 3 parts and will start streaming from August 24, 2018.

According to Arabic folklore, Ghoul is a devil-like figure that can be called upon by trading one’s soul. It is a demon or monster that is found in graveyards and consumes human flesh.

Actors Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul along with the director Patrick Graham and producers Vikramaditya Motwane and Kilian Kerwin walked its black carpet on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Some of the other stars that showed up in the event were Anurag Kashyap, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jim Sarbh, Sanjay Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra

The lead actress of the series Radhika Apte looked stunning in the black outfit and bold maroon lipstick complementing the look.

We are assuming it will be a great hit like sacred games as it is putting forward a fresh and interesting theme! It will be a treat to see Netflix and Ghoul combining to entertain us soon.

