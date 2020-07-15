After Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix will soon join the league by releasing Bollywood movies on its platform. Netflix is expected to make a big announcement on July 16.

The chances of theatres opening up anytime soon are pretty low as the number of cases is increasing day by day. After Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix will soon join the league by releasing Bollywood movies on its platform.

Netflix is expected to make a big announcement on July 16. The OTT giant will release a list of upcoming movies and new series. During these unprecedented times, OTT platforms are being used by filmmakers to release their films.

Various Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday took to Instagram asking Netflix to let out the big reveal.

We all know that Jahnvi Kapoor’s Kargil Girl will be released on Netflix instead of theatrical premiere but there are more movies lined-up to be released on the OTT platform.

Many celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others posted videos on their Instagram and gave us a hint on the upcoming releases on Netflix.

Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawaani, Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz, and Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl on the Train are also expected to be released on Netflix.

In addition to regional releases, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi were included in Amazon’s list.

Disney+ Hotstar announced the list of upcoming productions and the list includes Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj; The Pride of India, The Big Bull, Sadak 2, Lootcase, and Khuda Hafiz.

You can check out the post of celebrities here:

#ComeOnNetflix is currently trending on Twitter.

