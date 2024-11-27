Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Netflix ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Olga Bednarska Caught Trying To Smuggle £150,000 Drugs Into UK From Thailand

A former Too Hot to Handle reality star Olga Bednarska has narrowly avoided jail after attempting to smuggle £150,000 worth of cannabis into the UK from Thailand. She was caught at Manchester Airport with 40kg of drugs hidden in her luggage.

Netflix ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Olga Bednarska Caught Trying To Smuggle £150,000 Drugs Into UK From Thailand

A reality TV star, Olga Bednarska, from Netflix has avoided imprisonment after attempting to smuggle drugs worth £150,000 into the UK on a flight from Thailand.

Bags given by a friend

Bednarska, 27, was apprehended in October at Manchester Airport after customs officers discovered two large suitcases containing 40kg of cannabis. The Too Hot to Handle participant claimed the bags were given to her by a friend named “Tex.” According to Bednarska, Tex had paid for her flights and asked her to bring back designer clothes and watches from Phuket.

The court heard that Bednarska, originally from Poland and residing in Manchester, had accumulated £16,000 in debt, having lived beyond her means. In an effort to settle the debt, she agreed to take part in the illegal smuggling operation, accepting an all-expenses-paid trip to Thailand in exchange for £18,000.

Olga Bednarska pleads guilty

Bednarska, who was visibly emotional in court, pleaded guilty to being involved in the fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on importing a Class B drug. Despite this, she was spared a prison sentence. Instead, Judge John Potter imposed a 20-month sentence, which was suspended for two years.

The court was informed that on October 10, Bednarska met with an associate of her friend Tex before checking into her free hotel in Thailand. The two suitcases used for smuggling were purchased with the spending money provided to her. In addition to the designer goods, she was instructed to include “cover-up” items and was not expected to play a more active role in the operation.

Olga Bednarska carried sealed bags of cannabis

Prosecutor Samuel Eskdale outlined that on October 20, Bednarska was stopped by Border Force officials, who asked her to open the suitcases. She initially confirmed that she had packed the bags herself but later claimed that she had been given them at the airport and was unable to unlock them as she didn’t know the code. Bednarska told officials that Tex had paid for her flights and wanted her to bring back the luxury items.

When the suitcases were finally opened, vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis were found hidden beneath the clothing. The total weight was 39.4kg, valued at approximately £157,600.

No previous criminal convictions

The court heard that Bednarska had no previous criminal convictions and had been in custody since her arrest. Judge Potter noted that Bednarska’s financial difficulties, including debts related to work, rent, and other expenses, had led her to make poor decisions. The judge emphasized the harm caused by drug trafficking, stating that Bednarska’s actions had contributed to the issue, despite her involvement being under the direction of others.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Bednarska was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

Read More: Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century: Taylor Swift Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer Getting The Second Spot

Filed under

Manchester Airport Netflix Olga Bednarska Olga Bednarska arrest reality tv Thailand Too Hot To Handle Star
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife And Her Crucial Role In Pakistan’s Political Turmoil

Who Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife And Her Crucial Role In Pakistan’s Political Turmoil

US Immediately To Start Fresh Push For Gaza Ceasefire

US Immediately To Start Fresh Push For Gaza Ceasefire

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What...

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On...

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For AbRam, Here’s How King Khan Shut Down The Claims

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding Rs.1 Crore

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox