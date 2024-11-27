Netflix ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Olga Bednarska Caught Trying To Smuggle £150,000 Drugs Into UK From Thailand

A former Too Hot to Handle reality star Olga Bednarska has narrowly avoided jail after attempting to smuggle £150,000 worth of cannabis into the UK from Thailand. She was caught at Manchester Airport with 40kg of drugs hidden in her luggage.

A reality TV star, Olga Bednarska, from Netflix has avoided imprisonment after attempting to smuggle drugs worth £150,000 into the UK on a flight from Thailand.

Bags given by a friend

Bednarska, 27, was apprehended in October at Manchester Airport after customs officers discovered two large suitcases containing 40kg of cannabis. The Too Hot to Handle participant claimed the bags were given to her by a friend named “Tex.” According to Bednarska, Tex had paid for her flights and asked her to bring back designer clothes and watches from Phuket.

The court heard that Bednarska, originally from Poland and residing in Manchester, had accumulated £16,000 in debt, having lived beyond her means. In an effort to settle the debt, she agreed to take part in the illegal smuggling operation, accepting an all-expenses-paid trip to Thailand in exchange for £18,000.

Olga Bednarska pleads guilty

Bednarska, who was visibly emotional in court, pleaded guilty to being involved in the fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on importing a Class B drug. Despite this, she was spared a prison sentence. Instead, Judge John Potter imposed a 20-month sentence, which was suspended for two years.

The court was informed that on October 10, Bednarska met with an associate of her friend Tex before checking into her free hotel in Thailand. The two suitcases used for smuggling were purchased with the spending money provided to her. In addition to the designer goods, she was instructed to include “cover-up” items and was not expected to play a more active role in the operation.

Olga Bednarska carried sealed bags of cannabis

Prosecutor Samuel Eskdale outlined that on October 20, Bednarska was stopped by Border Force officials, who asked her to open the suitcases. She initially confirmed that she had packed the bags herself but later claimed that she had been given them at the airport and was unable to unlock them as she didn’t know the code. Bednarska told officials that Tex had paid for her flights and wanted her to bring back the luxury items.

When the suitcases were finally opened, vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis were found hidden beneath the clothing. The total weight was 39.4kg, valued at approximately £157,600.

No previous criminal convictions

The court heard that Bednarska had no previous criminal convictions and had been in custody since her arrest. Judge Potter noted that Bednarska’s financial difficulties, including debts related to work, rent, and other expenses, had led her to make poor decisions. The judge emphasized the harm caused by drug trafficking, stating that Bednarska’s actions had contributed to the issue, despite her involvement being under the direction of others.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Bednarska was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

