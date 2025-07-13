Netflix’s ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ Breaks Stereotypes: Male Ego, Virginity, Sex, And Extra-Marital Themes In Just 1.5 Hours

Watching Maddy after a long time itself tweaked me to rush and watch the latest on Netflix ‘ Aap Jaisa Koi’ movie. Delves into an unconventional relationship between a 40- year old vergin school teacher of Sanskrit and a sexually liberated woman.

The film confronts societal taboos around male virginity and critiques the idea that women should remain sexually inexperienced. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Madhu, a woman who asserts her agency and openly defies traditional expectations of female behavior.

The narrative highlights how patriarchal structures impact romantic dynamics and aims to champion the concept of “equal love.” Despite its socially relevant themes, the film receives criticism for its uneven storytelling and occasionally forced messaging.

Characters Represent Social Commentary, But With Limitations

Madhu’s character breaks stereotypes, confidently navigating her desires while rejecting societal labels. As a French teacher, she frequently uses the term “époustouflant” meaning “breathtaking” to describe Shri, the Sanskrit professor played by R. Madhavan.

The film uses their relationship to contrast sexual repression and liberation. However, critics note the lack of chemistry between the leads. While Shri’s academic identity is partially explored, Madhu’s teaching role appears mostly symbolic. Their romantic arc suffers from flat writing and an abrupt emotional shift that undermines the story’s credibility and dilutes its emotional impact.

A part shows how Sri’s elder brother tries to uphold his stereotypical beliefs—telling his daughter to learn household chores and blaming OTT platforms for inculcating romantic ideas in women.

Direction and Writing Fail to Elevate Thematic Core

Director Vivek Soni and writers Radhika Anand and Jahan Handa attempt to fuse important themes with commercial appeal, but the result remains underwhelming. The film draws comparisons to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Mrs., both of which handled similar themes more effectively. The movie presents Bengalis as ‘woke’ for drinking and discussing politics, but relies on outdated stereotypes like oxidized jewellery, cotton saris, and kohl-rimmed eyes. Unlike Piku, which depicted similar settings naturally, Aap Jaisa Koi often appears to force its messaging through formulaic characters and tropes.

Performances Shine in Parts Despite Narrative Shortfalls

Some performances lend authenticity to an otherwise inconsistent film. Anubha Fatehpuria and Beena Banerjee deliver well-grounded portrayals. Bengali actors Saheb Chatterjee and Ananya Chatterjee also support the narrative with believable performances. However, the film’s central couple struggles to generate emotional depth, making it difficult for viewers to invest in their journey.

Critics point to the underdeveloped script and lack of nuance as key issues. The central conflict resolves through a sudden mindset change, which feels unearned and weakens the film’s already fragile emotional structure.

“Aap Jaisa Koi” begins with ambition, setting out to tell an unconventional love story exploring personal growth, age-gap romance, and female agency. Yet, it ends up missing the mark on all fronts. While it makes points about desire, equality, and societal hypocrisy, the listless direction and flat writing limit its reach. The film flounders where it could have excelled as a bold coming-of-age tale or a sensitive love story. In the end, it remains a film filled with potential, but far from époustouflant – the word it so frequently uses but never truly earns.