Mr funny Man on the Internet, Vir Das has secured another laurel onto his name, after becoming the first Indian comedian to bag a Netflix show, titled Abroad Understanding. Vir, a graduate from Knox in Galesburg, Illinois is being facilitated with a doctorate for his contribution in the field of performing arts. The facilitation ceremony will be held in the month of June 2018. Talking about the rare feat for any comedian, Vir Das remarked that there is a world of choices available to the young generation if they just step out of their box.

The actor turned comedian said in a statement, “Knox was this wonderful place that catered to kids like me who couldn’t otherwise afford to study in the US. They had an amazing faculty that made me love performing. They took an economics student and turned him into an actor and comedian. I’m not sure I’m even remotely deserving of this honour. They’ve had speakers like Obama and Clinton and I’m not sure what comparative wisdom I’m going to have to offer. But I’m gonna work hard to let the students know that there is a world of choices available to them if they just step out of their box. That’s what Knox did for me. It’s a cool full circle moment in life. And an honorary doctorate is fun. The wife is already calling me ‘Honorary Dr Das’ “.

Earlier, when Vir Das bagged the Netflix show ‘Abroad Understanding’, he told a leading daily, “It is an opportunity of a lifetime. Netflix is immediately giving us a big, scale-able platform and we are piggybacking on their credibility.” He added, “Indian comedy has never had as big an audience. An authentically Indian comedy has never reached the world. We’ve always been looking at India in terms of funny accents and habits and so on. We have always been a punch line and not a perspective. Until now we’ve had Americans making fun of Indians in America. Now, we’ll have an Indian making fun of Americans in America. And they’ll laugh,” he says.