Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Netflix’s American Primeval Premieres January 9 With Taylor Kitsch And Betty Gilpin Leading The Cast

Netflix has announced that American Primeval, its six-episode limited series exploring the tumultuous birth of the American West in 1857, will debut on January 9.

Netflix has announced that American Primeval, its six-episode limited series exploring the tumultuous birth of the American West in 1857, will debut on January 9. First-look images showcase the talented cast, led by Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin.

A Star-Studded Cast

Joining them is Kim Coates, known for Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead: Dead City, who plays Brigham Young, the determined leader of the Mormon Church. Young will stop at nothing to protect his followers, even using his Mormon army, the Nauvoo Legion.

A Gripping Narrative

Directed by Pete Berg, known for Friday Night Lights, and written by Mark L. Smith, who penned The Revenant, American Primeval dramatizes the violent clashes among cultures, religions, and communities fighting for land in the rugged American West.

Character Insights

Also featured in the cast is Lucas Neff as Captain Dellinger, a weary U.S. Army officer tasked with maintaining order in a chaotic environment. Once an idealistic cadet, Dellinger has become disillusioned by the constant violence.

The impressive ensemble also includes Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Tokala Black Elk, Kyle Bradley Davis, Preston Mota, Shawnee Pourier, and Nick Hargrove. The series promises to deliver a rich exploration of this pivotal period in American history.

Berg and Smith will serve as executive producers, alongside Eric Newman and Alex Gayner. Indigenous Cultural Consultant Julie O’Keefe will provide guidance to ensure an authentic portrayal.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

