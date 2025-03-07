Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor, receives mixed reviews. While some praise performances, others call it a disappointment.

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut


Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much-anticipated romantic drama Nadaaniyan premiered on Netflix today, but early audience reactions indicate that the film has failed to meet expectations. Viewers who watched the movie took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinions, with many calling the film disappointing and criticizing the lead actors’ performances.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Reactions: “A Masterclass in How Not to Act”

From the initial wave of reviews, Nadaaniyan appears to have left many underwhelmed. Some viewers criticized the performances of debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, stating they failed to bring anything fresh to their roles.

One user bluntly remarked,
“If you want a masterclass in how not to act, just watch Nadaaniyan on Netflix. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan will show you exactly what to avoid. Also, somebody get this nasal voice out of my head.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Another disappointed viewer called the film a letdown, writing,
“Nadaaniyan is so bad, like SO bad. I can’t even… How can a movie be sooooo bad? NO PLOT, NO STORYLINE, NO ACTING—OMG!”

Some also compared the movie to a failed attempt at recreating Bollywood classics, especially since the film’s early promotions hinted at a modern-day Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, that expectation was quickly shattered for many.



“Ten minutes into Nadaaniyan and I’m unable to take it. This ain’t no Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” a user tweeted.

Criticism on Plot & Execution

A few reviews took issue with the film’s predictable storyline and clichéd premise. One tweet sarcastically noted,
“#Nadaaniyan – Indeed a Silly One!!! Shauna Gautam presents a story where the rich meets the poor—but with Bollywood’s evolving definition of ‘poor.’ The film had the ingredients for a compelling love story but fails to leave a lasting impact.”

Despite the harsh criticism, some viewers praised Khushi Kapoor’s improvement and saw potential in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting. One user wrote,
“#Nadaaniyan turned out to be GOOD!! Liked Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut, and Khushi Kapoor is also improving with every movie.”

About Nadaaniyan: A Romantic Tale That Missed the Mark?

Nadaaniyan follows the story of Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), an ambitious young man focused on building a stable future in law, and Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor), a free-spirited girl who values love over ambition. Their paths cross in an unusual way when Pia pays Arjun ₹25,000 every week to pretend to be her boyfriend. As their bond deepens, their relationship takes an intense turn, leading to unexpected twists of drama, passion, and emotions.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in crucial roles. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra have produced the film under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

While Nadaaniyan aimed to deliver a fresh take on romance, audience reactions suggest that it might not have lived up to the hype. With mixed reviews pouring in, it remains to be seen whether the film will find appreciation among a different segment of viewers in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Filed under

Ibrahim Ali Khan debut Khushi Kapoor movie Nadaaniyan Netflix review Nadaaniyan Twitter reactions Netflix new release 2024

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Digital Fort Knox? US Establishes A Bitcoin Reserve And Digital Assets Stockpile

What Is Digital Fort Knox? US Establishes A Bitcoin Reserve And Digital Assets Stockpile

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand – What Happens If The Match Ends In A Tie Or Is Washed Out?

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand – What Happens If The Match Ends...

Three U.S. Army Soldiers Arrested For Selling Sensitive Military Information To China

Three U.S. Army Soldiers Arrested For Selling Sensitive Military Information To China

Bengaluru Hair Heist: 830 Kg Of Human Hair Worth ₹1 Crore Stolen In Midnight Robbery

Bengaluru Hair Heist: 830 Kg Of Human Hair Worth ₹1 Crore Stolen In Midnight Robbery

Syrian Security Forces Accused Of Executing 52 Alawite Civilians Amid Rising Violence

Syrian Security Forces Accused Of Executing 52 Alawite Civilians Amid Rising Violence

Entertainment

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR