Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much-anticipated romantic drama Nadaaniyan premiered on Netflix today, but early audience reactions indicate that the film has failed to meet expectations. Viewers who watched the movie took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinions, with many calling the film disappointing and criticizing the lead actors’ performances.

Social Media Reactions: “A Masterclass in How Not to Act”

From the initial wave of reviews, Nadaaniyan appears to have left many underwhelmed. Some viewers criticized the performances of debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, stating they failed to bring anything fresh to their roles.

One user bluntly remarked,

“If you want a masterclass in how not to act, just watch Nadaaniyan on Netflix. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan will show you exactly what to avoid. Also, somebody get this nasal voice out of my head.”

Another disappointed viewer called the film a letdown, writing,

“Nadaaniyan is so bad, like SO bad. I can’t even… How can a movie be sooooo bad? NO PLOT, NO STORYLINE, NO ACTING—OMG!”

Some also compared the movie to a failed attempt at recreating Bollywood classics, especially since the film’s early promotions hinted at a modern-day Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, that expectation was quickly shattered for many.

“Ten minutes into Nadaaniyan and I’m unable to take it. This ain’t no Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” a user tweeted.

Criticism on Plot & Execution

A few reviews took issue with the film’s predictable storyline and clichéd premise. One tweet sarcastically noted,

“#Nadaaniyan – Indeed a Silly One!!! Shauna Gautam presents a story where the rich meets the poor—but with Bollywood’s evolving definition of ‘poor.’ The film had the ingredients for a compelling love story but fails to leave a lasting impact.”

Despite the harsh criticism, some viewers praised Khushi Kapoor’s improvement and saw potential in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting. One user wrote,

“#Nadaaniyan turned out to be GOOD!! Liked Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut, and Khushi Kapoor is also improving with every movie.”

About Nadaaniyan: A Romantic Tale That Missed the Mark?

Nadaaniyan follows the story of Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), an ambitious young man focused on building a stable future in law, and Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor), a free-spirited girl who values love over ambition. Their paths cross in an unusual way when Pia pays Arjun ₹25,000 every week to pretend to be her boyfriend. As their bond deepens, their relationship takes an intense turn, leading to unexpected twists of drama, passion, and emotions.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in crucial roles. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra have produced the film under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

While Nadaaniyan aimed to deliver a fresh take on romance, audience reactions suggest that it might not have lived up to the hype. With mixed reviews pouring in, it remains to be seen whether the film will find appreciation among a different segment of viewers in the coming days.

