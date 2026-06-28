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Home > Entertainment News > Netflix’s New Sign-In Rule Explained: Why Every Profile Now Requires Its Own Email Address And Why Users Are Upset

Netflix’s New Sign-In Rule Explained: Why Every Profile Now Requires Its Own Email Address And Why Users Are Upset

Netflix has introduced a major account update that requires every profile, except Kids profiles, to be linked to a unique email address. While the streaming giant says the move will improve security and make profile management easier, many subscribers are questioning its impact on privacy and shared household accounts.

Netflix's New Sign-In Rule Explained (Photo: X)
Netflix's New Sign-In Rule Explained (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 18:48 IST

Netflix has rolled out a significant change to the way millions of subscribers access the streaming platform. Beginning June 15, 2026, every Netflix profile must now be connected to its own unique email address, marking one of the company’s biggest account management updates in recent years. The change, which has now been implemented permanently, is designed to give each profile its own independent login credentials rather than relying solely on the primary account holder. While Netflix says the update improves security and user control, it has also triggered debate among subscribers who believe it could complicate shared household viewing.

Why Is Netflix Asking Every User To Add An Email Address?

Many subscribers recently noticed a pop-up prompting them to “Add an email address to your profile” before continuing to use the service.

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According to reports, the new system allows every profile holder—except those using Kids profiles—to have their own sign-in credentials. Instead of sharing one email and password across multiple profiles, each user can now log in independently.

The update also enables users to:

  • Reset their own passwords without involving the account owner.
  • Sign in more easily on new devices.
  • Enable two-factor authentication for added security.
  • Manage personal settings such as language, subtitles, audio preferences and display options independently.

The move follows Netflix’s broader strategy of personalising user experiences after introducing password-sharing restrictions and add-on member plans in recent years.

How Will The New Netflix Sign-In System Work?

Under the updated structure, the main account holder can continue managing billing and subscription details, but each profile will function more like an individual account when it comes to logging in. The feature is expected to benefit households where multiple adults use the same subscription, allowing each person to manage their own credentials without depending on the primary account owner.

However, kids’ profiles remain exempt from the email requirement.

Why Are Some Netflix Users Criticising The Update?

Not everyone is convinced the change is necessary. Many subscribers have taken to social media to question why every profile now needs a separate email address, especially families who watch Netflix together on a shared television.

Others have expressed privacy concerns. Some users pointed to Netflix’s privacy policy, which explains how certain user information, including email addresses, may be used in connection with marketing and advertising activities. That has fuelled speculation online about whether the update could lead to greater data collection, although Netflix has not linked the sign-in change to advertising. For users who simply switch between profiles on one TV, the added requirement has been described as an unnecessary extra step.

What Does This Mean For Netflix Subscribers?

For now, the update is here to stay. Anyone using a standard Netflix profile will eventually need to associate it with a unique email address to continue accessing the service under the new sign-in system. Existing account owners retain control over subscription payments, while profile holders gain greater independence over their own logins and settings.

The latest rollout reflects Netflix’s continued shift toward treating individual profiles as standalone user identities rather than simple viewing preferences, a move that could reshape how households share streaming accounts in the years ahead.

ALSO READ: Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’   

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Netflix’s New Sign-In Rule Explained: Why Every Profile Now Requires Its Own Email Address And Why Users Are Upset
Tags: netflixNetflix Updateottstreamingtechnology

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Netflix’s New Sign-In Rule Explained: Why Every Profile Now Requires Its Own Email Address And Why Users Are Upset
Netflix’s New Sign-In Rule Explained: Why Every Profile Now Requires Its Own Email Address And Why Users Are Upset
Netflix’s New Sign-In Rule Explained: Why Every Profile Now Requires Its Own Email Address And Why Users Are Upset
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