Monday, May 12, 2025
Netflix's Screwballs Omits Suga, Jungkook From Military Mention? Fans Outraged As BTS's Jin Returns to Variety Shows

BTS's oldest member, Jin, is officially back in the spotlight following his military service, and fans were thrilled to see him return with a guest spot on Netflix’s variety show Screwballs! The K-pop star is set to appear in episodes 13 through 15, with episode 13, titled Along with the Gods, already released.

BTS’s oldest member, Jin, is officially back in the spotlight following his military service, and fans were thrilled to see him return with a guest spot on Netflix’s variety show Screwballs! The K-pop star is set to appear in episodes 13 through 15, with episode 13, titled Along with the Gods, already released.

The episode delivered everything fans love about Jin—his sense of humor, playful charm, and energetic presence. He joined the show’s cast in a series of goofy games and cheerful conversations. At one point, Jin even joked about bringing his fellow BTS members on the show after their own military service ends, saying he would invite them because the show “offers expensive gifts.”

But while fans were excited to see him back in action, the fun didn’t last long. A small detail in the show’s captions caught their attention—and it’s caused a stir online.

Suga and Jungkook Missing From Military Mention

During Jin’s joke about the other BTS members currently in the military, the show’s captions listed RM, Jimin, and V as those who are still serving. However, fans were quick to notice that two members—Suga and Jungkook—were left out of the list entirely.

This didn’t sit well with ARMYs, especially since both are actively completing their military duties. Jungkook is currently serving as an active-duty soldier, while Suga is fulfilling his service as a public service worker due to a shoulder surgery from years ago.

Fans flooded social media to point out the error and share their disappointment.

Fans Call Out the Omission on Social Media

“Why did the show not include Suga’s name? Are they mad?” one frustrated fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Ugh they did it again. It’s so annoying when these shows try to be lowkey shady, like dude the next to finish their military service are V, Jimin, RM, JK, and Suga,” another user wrote.

“Please can they include all members,” one fan pleaded.

“‘Next to finish their military duty are RM, Jimin and V…’ ??? Why didn’t they mention JK and Yoongi!!” another added.

What was likely a simple caption oversight has become a flashpoint for fans who are already worried about Suga’s current standing in the entertainment world.

Concerns About Suga’s Absence in the Industry

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, has stayed out of the public eye for months. Following a DUI-related investigation last year—where he was eventually cleared of all charges—there’s been growing concern among fans that the rapper is facing an unofficial boycott in the industry.

He hasn’t made any major public appearances or social media posts in quite some time, which is uncharacteristic for the usually active star.

Now, Netflix’s failure to include him—even in something as minor as a caption—has only deepened those fears.

BTS Members’ Military Discharge Dates

Despite the drama, BTS fans are looking forward to the group’s full reunion later this year. All seven members are currently completing their mandatory military service, with discharge dates scheduled close together in mid-2025.

Here are the expected discharge dates:

  • RM (Kim Namjoon): June 10, 2025

  • V (Kim Taehyung): June 10, 2025

  • Jimin (Park Jimin): June 11, 2025

  • Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook): June 11, 2025

  • Suga (Min Yoongi): June 21, 2025

With Jin already done and j-hope expected back soon, the countdown to BTS’s long-awaited reunion has officially begun.

What’s Next for Jin and BTS

Jin’s appearance on Screwballs! follows his earlier variety show stint on Kian’s Bizarre B&B. His lighthearted and humorous vibe continues to shine, giving fans a much-needed dose of joy while they wait for all the members to return.

And while this week’s controversy has put a damper on things for some fans, many are hopeful that future episodes will be more mindful and inclusive.

