Doppelgangers and look-alikes are nothing new in India. The latest Bollywood celebrity to discover their counterpart is none other than Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. On Monday, American singer Julia Michaels took to her official Instagram account to share her latest selfie and the Internet cannot resist finding a resemblance between the duo. After the discovery, the comment section under Julia's Instagram account has been flooded with a wave of funny reactions.

After Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and many more, it seems like Anushka Sharma is going to be the latest one to find her doppelganger on social media. On Monday, American singer Julia Micheals took to her official Instagram account to share a stunning selfie and the Internet is stoked to see the resemblance between the two celebrities. With a strong jawline and striking eyes, it would not be wrong to say that Julia and Anushka do look mirror images of each other.

Looking at the photo, social media users have come up with some of the wittiest response that will make anyone laugh out loud. From calling Julia her doppelganger, her twin to Anushka Sharma after getting a hair colour, the comments section under the post are worth a watch.

It is yet to be seen what Anushka Sharma has to say about the Internet’s latest discovery. Before this, the social media was going crazy to find Priyanka Chopra’s look-alike in Navneet Banga. Hailing from Vancouver, Navpreet is a fitness blogger and her photos time and again go viral due to the noted similarity between the two.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Despite a stellar star-cast, Zero failed to work its magic at the box office. The actor is yet to announce her next project after Zero.

Take a look at American singer Julia Micheals’s Instagram account-

