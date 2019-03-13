Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mere Pyare Prime Minister has created a buzz on the Internet even before its release. The film reflects the social issue that will have a backdrop of Mumbai slums after the movie Gully Boy. The only reason that is troubling the audience and is depressing them is the film did not get a mention in Oscars.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming film Mere Pyare Prime Minister is creating an immense buzz ahead of its release. While the film has garnered accolades globally, netizens express their disappointment as the film didn’t even earn a mention at Oscars. Highlighting a social issue the film emotionally binds the audience in the story of a mother and son. Receiving appreciation at international film festivals and special screenings before release, Mere Pyare Prime Minister left the social media masses depressed as the film did not qualify for Oscars. The only thing that troubled the audience is the film was not even mentioned for the Oscars. Depicting the same sentiment on social media, tweeple started a trend with keywords #AFilmThatDidntGoToOscar and #MerePyarePrimeMinister.

Here are a few tweets

MPPM looks so honest. Must be a great movie with Oscar winning content. But its AFilmThatDidnt GoToOSCAR. pic.twitter.com/BWV8QIi2NE — राजपुरोहित 🇮🇳 (@Rajpurohit_7) March 13, 2019

its too good.. Mere Pyare PM is grievingly AFilmThatDidnt GoToOSCAR. pic.twitter.com/WKqOVOlJ92 — 🌟Neha jadon 🇮🇳 (@jadon_neha1) March 13, 2019

AFilmThatDidnt GoToOSCAR

It is really sad that content driven films are not given chance, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is one of them 😐 pic.twitter.com/eWDaMa87cU — žëřö ❤ (@RaeesBanda) March 13, 2019

Mere Pyare Prime Minister found its location in Ghatkopar East, where an entire hill is covered by the slums. The Slums of Mumbai are more than the high rise of the city. After Gully Boy, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is the second film of the year that will have a backdrop of the slums. Delivering a social message with an emotional storyline yet again, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who has earlier directed Rang De Basanti and Delhi-6, amongst others is all set to present Mere Pyare Prime Minister. The film starring National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together the set of power-packed performances in a series. The musical trio of Shankar Ehsan Loy joins hands for the music to the lyrics penned by Gulzar. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 15th March 2019.

