Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming film Mere Pyare Prime Minister is creating an immense buzz ahead of its release. While the film has garnered accolades globally, netizens express their disappointment as the film didn’t even earn a mention at Oscars. Highlighting a social issue the film emotionally binds the audience in the story of a mother and son. Receiving appreciation at international film festivals and special screenings before release, Mere Pyare Prime Minister left the social media masses depressed as the film did not qualify for Oscars. The only thing that troubled the audience is the film was not even mentioned for the Oscars. Depicting the same sentiment on social media, tweeple started a trend with keywords #AFilmThatDidntGoToOscar and #MerePyarePrimeMinister.
Here are a few tweets
https://twitter.com/jadon_neha1/status/1105716821926252544
Mere Pyare Prime Minister found its location in Ghatkopar East, where an entire hill is covered by the slums. The Slums of Mumbai are more than the high rise of the city. After Gully Boy, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is the second film of the year that will have a backdrop of the slums. Delivering a social message with an emotional storyline yet again, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who has earlier directed Rang De Basanti and Delhi-6, amongst others is all set to present Mere Pyare Prime Minister. The film starring National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together the set of power-packed performances in a series. The musical trio of Shankar Ehsan Loy joins hands for the music to the lyrics penned by Gulzar. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 15th March 2019.
Leave a Reply