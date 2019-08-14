After performing in an event in Pakistan, singer Mika Singh has been banned by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA). AICWA announced Mika’s disassociation with music companies, the film production houses, and online music content providers on Tuesday. They’ve boycotted Mika Singh and said they will make sure no one in India works with him. Also, AICWA stated if anyone tries to work with him, they will have to face legal consequences. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also been intervened in the matter.

Soon after All India Cine Workers Association announced Mika Singh’s ban, netizens took to social media and expressed their views on the matter. Mika has been criticized by his fans on Twitter. People are also supporting AICWA for banning the singer. Here are some tweets:

As per reports, the popular singer performed at a family event in Karachi, Pakistan earning Rs 1.06 crore. It is said that the family was a close relative of former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf. Just after the news went viral, Twitter users slammed the actor for performing in Pakistan. It should be noted that India’s relation with Pakistan is not going well after Prime Minister’s decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the work front, Mika Singh is a popular play black singer and live performer known for singing Punjabi songs. He has given many big hits and has lent his voice for many movies songs. Some of his popular songs are Mauja Hi Mauja, Ibn-e-Batuta and Dhanno. His last song was from the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Lukka Chuppi titled Poster Lagwa Do.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 