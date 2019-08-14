Indian playback singer Mika Singh has been banned by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) for performing at a family event in Karachi, Pakistan. Soon after the news break, netizens slammed the singer on social media. Read the Tweets here.

After performing in an event in Pakistan, singer Mika Singh has been banned by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA). AICWA announced Mika’s disassociation with music companies, the film production houses, and online music content providers on Tuesday. They’ve boycotted Mika Singh and said they will make sure no one in India works with him. Also, AICWA stated if anyone tries to work with him, they will have to face legal consequences. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also been intervened in the matter.

Soon after All India Cine Workers Association announced Mika Singh’s ban, netizens took to social media and expressed their views on the matter. Mika has been criticized by his fans on Twitter. People are also supporting AICWA for banning the singer. Here are some tweets:

As per reports, the popular singer performed at a family event in Karachi, Pakistan earning Rs 1.06 crore. It is said that the family was a close relative of former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf. Just after the news went viral, Twitter users slammed the actor for performing in Pakistan. It should be noted that India’s relation with Pakistan is not going well after Prime Minister’s decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parent body of Indian film industry in Mumbai bans @MikaSingh. Says will make sure NO ONE IN INDIA works with him. This after he performed in Karachi post abrogation of #Article370 pic.twitter.com/iXMPkUC4KZ — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) August 13, 2019

Know The Traitors Mika Singh went to Pakistan to perform at Karachi for relatives of Parvez Musharraf the Kargil 1999 Criminal The function attended by ISI officers plus Dawood Ibrahim Relatives Beware of This Mika Singh, NIA needs to have a eye on Him pic.twitter.com/g2xHge3bnF — Khushi Singh (@KhushiViews) August 14, 2019

He should be completely boycotted by film industry as well as television industry. — vinay sharma (@nonlutyenhindu) August 14, 2019

@MikaSingh agar paise ki itni bhookh thi ham indian se gujarish kar deta. Ham 1-1 Rs bhi dete to bhi itna ho jata jitna pakistan ne bhi nhi diya hoga. — Puneet Varma (@punitvarma) August 14, 2019

@MikaSingh you might get much amount of money and popularity as well, if perform on any #railwayplatform in #india rather than perform in#pakistan @AICWAofficial . shame on you buddy — Amit Kumar Rajpoot (@amit_dibai) August 14, 2019

@MikaSingh shame on you. @akshaykumar @karanjohar hope bollywood shows courage nd spine and stop wrking wth such loosers. Add #hardkaur as well for abusing our country. https://t.co/UnDUfcXU5r — Kapil (@kaps2017) August 14, 2019

Why should he ask for forgiveness..he did nothing wrong.He didn't defame country .Even our Prime minister attended a Shaadi of then PM of Pakistan.. should Our PM need to be banned too by your logic? — Abhijit Dan (@nowabhijit) August 14, 2019

Good decision — Alok Kumar Chaudhury (@ChaudhuryAlok) August 14, 2019

#MikaSingh should banned from all #Bollywood event , singing show , playback … He only know money , don't respect Indian culture … — Prabal Chatterjee (@PrabalChatterj5) August 14, 2019

You will be fine just donate all the money for kashmir development @MikaSingh https://t.co/rJRhIDvMNU — Maya S Bhadooriya (@Sheela__Singh) August 14, 2019

We should slap this type of waste singer….. who working only for making money. — Lavkesh Singh (@Lavkesh658) August 14, 2019

On the work front, Mika Singh is a popular play black singer and live performer known for singing Punjabi songs. He has given many big hits and has lent his voice for many movies songs. Some of his popular songs are Mauja Hi Mauja, Ibn-e-Batuta and Dhanno. His last song was from the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Lukka Chuppi titled Poster Lagwa Do.

