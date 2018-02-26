Moh Moh Ke Dhaage fame singer Monali Thakur has been trolled by the netizens for defending Papon in the kissing controversy. The singer took to her Twitter handle to show her support for Papon and used the hashtag #iStandbyPapon. As an another development in the kissing controversy, Papon has also decided to step down as a judge from the show.

Singer Monali Thakur, who gained fame with songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Sawaar loon, has been slammed by the Twitteratis for defending Papon. In a recent Twitter post, Monali tweeted, “I got so many calls yesterday for this ridiculous misinterpretation of a man’s gesture of affection! I am a girl n I know what is sexual perversion in a man! And Papon is anything but that! Leave aside for a kid! Lotsa love @paponmusic #iStandbyPapon. Soon, the backlash against the status started flooding in and one of the female twitter users commented, “This is why a #MeToo moment can never happen in bollywood as here the stereotype women vs women is so profound.”

Another user commented, “This is as ridiculous as his pervasive act… I hope #Papon dusnt shower his affection on you in a similar fashion..not dat you wud hv a problem wid dat though.” On the other hand, Papon has now decided to step down as a judge from the show. In an official statement issued on his Twitter handle, the singer wrote, “Since I am in no mental state to fulfil most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over.” The singer further added, “I have full faith in the judicial system and eventually the truth will prevail. In the interim I would appreciate that my privacy is respected.”

This is why a #MeToo moment can never happen in bollywood as here the stereotype women vs women is so profound — Mehak Agarwal (@MehakAgarwal12) February 24, 2018

This is as ridiculous as his pervasive act… I hope #Papon dusnt shower his affection on you in a similar fashion..not dat you wud hv a problem wid dat though😕😡 — Sunshine girl (@DurgaMenon) February 24, 2018

That looked perverted and a gesture of lust! Maybe being in the industry changed your sense of boundaries but for a normal person that's sexual abuse! You can do better than defending a man like that. — Moni (@BooshMoni) February 24, 2018

I will make sure I never listen or see a movie that has you in credits and of course papon too — Prasad Gujar (@Prasadism) February 24, 2018

Shame on you Monali. Don't support the wrong just because he is from your fraternity. Doesn't matter if his intentions were right or wrong, his actions were definitely wrong. — Chandra (@scskaran2002) February 24, 2018

Earlier, a complaint had been filed against the popular singer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act for allegedly kissing a minor contestant on a reality show. In one of the Facebook live videos, the singer could be seen applying colour on a female contestant’s face and kissing her inappropriately. Meanwhile, a police complaint has also been filed against him with the Guwahati police commissioner.

The complainant Runa Bhuyan said in the complaint, “I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girl participating in reality shows across India.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App