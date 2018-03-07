Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of veteran actress Sridevi, celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday just 10 days after her mother died. The young actress has been trolled by the netizens for celebrating her birthday. It all accelerated when Sonam Kapoor shared the picture from Janhvi's midnight birthday celebration and soon cynical comments were posted by the netizens.

Janhvi Kapoor elder daughter of veteran actress celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday March 6 just 10 days after her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai. As a way to pay tribute to her late mother Sridevi, on her birthday, Janhvi opted to visit an old age home to spend time with the elderly people. Janhvi was photographed cutting several cakes, with her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi and cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Janhvi was trying to keep the tradition alive that was started by Sridevi that of visiting old age homes on special days.

The young actress is going through a difficult time of her life as she has lost her mother recently. But it is really irking to see the young actress being trolled by netizens for celebrating her birthday! Here’s what happened. It all accelerated when Sonam Kapoor shared the picture from Janhvi’s midnight birthday celebration and soon cynical comments were posted by the netizens. While some of them are slamming Janhvi for celebrating her birthday with a ‘smiling face’ while some supported Janhvi and also applauded her for putting a smile on her face despite going through such a tough time.

ALSO READ: ‘One day at a time…’ says Arjun Kapoor as he finally speaks up after Sridevi’s demise

An Instagram user named @mosu_imu commented, “Kesi beti h apni ma ko mare 10 din huve h aur dhumdham se birthday mana rahi h.”While another user named @almas_khan123 called her ‘fake’. He wrote, “Waahhhhhh .. typical Bollywood!! Senseless, illiterate,emotionless, no brains, heartless and fake [sic].” It was not all the troll session, her well-wishers came in action to mute the trollers. A user named @mehreenkhan20 gave a befitting reply to all her haters and wrote, “HI people! Just because you grieve for one month doesn’t mean every single person needs to do the same.”There is nothing wrong with her smiling, being happy! Her mother would be at peace to know her daughters are smiling and at peace. Stop the judgment passing and smile a little! [sic].”

ALSO READ: Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan cycles a bicycle for 10 hours in sweltering heat as Anushka Sharma rides pillion

A user named @shanatic_forever gave an apt reply and praised Janhvi Kapoor for being strong and wrote, “It’s hard to tell how someone is feeling!Just because they are celebrating it definitely not means they are not sad!! It’s good if you are happy to see them happy! Only a strong heart can smile after such a big loss!! [sic]”

Janhvi’s mother Sridevi had few plans for her daughter’s birthday. Earlier, talking about Janhvi’a birthday plans, a source revealed to an entertainment portal, “Sridevi had a few plans for Janhvi and she had discussed with Boney. Nobody knew something so unfortunate will happen before that.”

ALSO READ: Here’s the truth behind Katrina Kaif’s royal bride look in this photo

Boney Kapoor wanted to celebrate her birthday.”Despite this great loss, Boney Kapoor plans to celebrate Janhvi’s birthday with the entire family being by her side. It will be a tough one for the young girl.”Whereas, another source cited, “Boney Kapoor and the family do not want anyone to give any condolences on Janhvi’s birthday and they want it to be a happy day. In fact, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor too will be a part of this celebration.”Janhvi Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend Akshat Rajan also posted his gorgeous picture with Janhvi and captioned it, “Happy Birthday”. Janhvi responded with ‘ILY’ to this post.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App