Congratulations are in order for Matthew Lewis, who got married over the weekend. The former Harry Potter star, who played Neville Longbottom in the eight-part film series based on JK Rowling's best-selling novels, got married to American-based lifestyle blogger Angela Jones at the Belmond Hotel Splendido in Portofino, Italy.

Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis has tied the knot with girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy. The actor shared the news on Twitter and joked that the nuptials kept him away from seeing Arctic Monkeys, one of his favourite bands, live. “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” Lewis wrote alongside a photo of the two from their wedding. He later posted the same picture on Instagram with the American and UK flag emojis as the caption.

Daily Mail reports the two first met in January 2016 at a celebration at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where Jones worked. They started dating in July 2016.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

Lewis, who made his big screen acting debut with Harry Potter franchise as Neville Longbottom when he was just 12 years old, has gone on to land roles in Me Before You and Amazon’s new series, Ripper Street. More than 450 million copies of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide in 79 languages and the movies have grossed more than $7 billion worldwide. Lewis had been interested in acting since a very early age. Starting off with some minor roles, the actor made his debut with Some Kind of Life. After playing Neville for almost 10 years, Matthew had left fans utterly shocked with his drastic transformation. The actor has featured in films like Me Before You and Terminal after that. Lewis also played the character Jamie Bradley in a five-part BBC TV series called The Syndicate written by Kay Mellor.

