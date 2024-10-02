New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

The attorney revealed that drugs were found in some victims' systems, including Xylazine, or "tranq," a horse tranquilizer that repeatedly appeared in reports. He said this drug is not well-known but had shown up in numerous cases.

In a major development, an additional 120 individuals have come forward accusing rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual abuse spanning a period of 25 years. Several of these accusers were minors at the time, with one as young as 9 years old.

The accusations were made public by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who announced that he is now representing these 120 new alleged victims. He believes they have valid claims against Combs, who transitioned from rapper to media mogul.

According to Buzbee, 25 of the 120 new victims were underage when the abuse allegedly took place, dating from 1991 until as recently as this year.

Did Diddy Sexually Assault A Nine-Year-Old?

Buzbee, speaking at a press conference in Houston, said that the youngest victims were 9, 14, and 15 years old. He revealed that the 9-year-old was taken to an audition in New York City for Bad Boy Records, where they were allegedly sexually abused by Combs and others, with promises of securing a record deal.

Combs founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, known for launching successful careers like those of Notorious B.I.G., French Montana, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Buzbee also stated that other boys were present for auditions, all of whom were also minors and hoping to secure record deals.

Following Buzbee’s press conference, Diddy’s legal team responded promptly. Combs’ lawyer, Erica Wolff, categorically denied the allegations in a statement to DailyMail.com, calling the claims “false and defamatory.” Wolff emphasized that Combs looks forward to proving his innocence in court, where the truth will be based on evidence and not speculation.

Buzbee alleged that promises of fame were used as leverage over multiple young victims. He described a situation in which another minor was allegedly told by Combs that he could make him a star, but first needed to meet privately, away from his parents. In that private setting, Buzbee claimed Combs forced the minor to perform oral sex.

New Allegations Against Diddy

Since the federal indictment of Diddy was announced last week, Buzbee’s law firm has received thousands of calls with new allegations. He described one case involving a 15-year-old flown to New York City for a party, where she was allegedly drugged and raped in Combs’ presence, with other individuals subsequently assaulting her.

Buzbee emphasized that many accusers were screened out due to non-credible claims, but at least 120 potential new victims plan to file lawsuits against Combs and possibly others involved. Some of the victims had already reported their abuse to authorities, and several had cooperated with the FBI. Buzbee added that many have medical records showing evidence of being drugged or raped.

The attorney revealed that drugs were found in some victims’ systems, including Xylazine, or “tranq,” a horse tranquilizer that repeatedly appeared in reports. He said this drug is not well-known but had shown up in numerous cases.

Buzbee explained that much of the alleged abuse occurred during Combs’ parties, including his infamous “White Party” held in the Hamptons each year, which drew an A-list guest list. These events, including Diddy’s annual Labor Day White Party, were known for being rowdy, often resulting in noise complaints from neighbors.

The alleged victims are spread across the country, with many residing in California, New York, Florida, and Georgia, Buzbee noted. Roughly half are men and half are women. The abuse is said to have often occurred at these high-profile parties or other gatherings such as “puppy parties.”

In another incident, a 22-year-old victim described the pattern at these parties, where guests would be handed drinks that were often laced with unknown substances. If they refused the drink, they would be removed from the party, Buzbee claimed.

The attorney also shared a disturbing case involving an adult pregnant woman who alleged that she was raped after attending a dinner with Combs in Miami. Although she avoided alcohol because of her pregnancy, she believes her drink was spiked. She blacked out and woke up in Combs’ mansion, with injuries indicating sexual assault.

During the press conference, Buzbee stood in front of a hotline number for other potential victims to come forward, urging anyone affected to reach out. “If you have been victimized, you are not alone. There is strength in numbers,” Buzbee said, making an appeal to those who may be afraid to speak out.

Buzbee concluded by noting that many cases would be filed under pseudonyms to protect the identities of the victims, with the majority expected to be filed in New York City and Los Angeles courts.

