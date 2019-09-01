New on Amazon Prime: This month new releases are- Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Dear Comrade featuring Vijay Deverkonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Kadaram Kondan, Aadai, Ninu Veedani Needanu Neene, and many more.

New on Amazon Prime: As the new month kicks in, the e-commerce giant and web streaming service Amazon Prime has tons of releases planned out for the month of September. With summer coming to an end, and the season of autumn kicking in our life doesn’t have to be dry as the leaves, so this month Amazon Prime has released some new multilingual box office hits.

From Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverkonda, Rashmika Mandanna, to Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria to various other regional films. This month is set to be a month of new releases, and web series. The best thing to do after grueling office hours is to binge-watch some of the best movies so check out this month’s top five releases here:

Student of The Year 2

Action, Drama, Romance and dance, Student of The Year 2 is a story of a mediocre college made on dreams of becoming a student of the year. Starring Tiger Shroff, debutant Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles the movie which had released a few months back and had been directed by Karan Johar was a box office failure.

Kadaram Kondan

The international action thriller movie starring Vikram and Akshara Haasan has recently been uploaded by Amazon prime as their latest September release. The movie is about a doctor who has just moved to Malaysia with his pregnant wife. The movie is about a strange man, who is later identified as the most wanted criminal of Malaysia getting admitted into a hospital. The doctor’s wife, as a result, gets kidnapped and the story revolves around how the most wanted criminal and doctor come together to rescue the wife.

Aadai

Released about a few weeks back starring Amala Paul too has gone up at Amazon prime. The international drama film is about a free-spirited girl who gets a shock of her life when she finds out herself without clothes at an abandoned building after a late-night party.

Ninu Veedani Needanu Neene

Starring Sudeep Kishan in lead roles, the regional language movie is one more addition to the new releases of the month of September. The story revolves around Sudeep Kishan, Anya Singh who gets mired in a dire situation and comes out successful.

Dear Comrade

Box office hit movie starring Vijay Deverkonda and Rashmika Mandanna is an intense love story between Bobby, a student union leader, and Lily (Rashmika Mandanna) a state-level cricketer. Bobby aka Vijay Deverkonda has anger management issues which he has overcome to find and fight for his love.

