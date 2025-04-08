New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

The film, written by Biswapati Sarkar, explores the life of a social media influencer whose career faces a major setback when he loses his phone.

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is all set to showcase his acting chops in his upcoming film Logout. Babil will portray the role of a social media influencer, Pratyush, in the film directed by Amit Golani. Speaking about his character, Babil shared, “After playing the character, I realised how much a social media influencer has to deal with. It is not about the phone or social media, but how you use it matters.”

Director Amit Golani Talks About the Film

The film, written by Biswapati Sarkar, explores the life of a social media influencer whose career faces a major setback when he loses his phone. Director Amit Golani explained the premise, stating, “It is mainly a story about what happens in today’s time when a person’s phone is lost. As Babil’s character is a social media influencer, he is more dependent on his phone, and this is what happens when his phone is lost.”

Golani also praised Babil’s performance and commitment to the role, saying, “We did auditions and really liked his skill and sincerity. The way he was excited about his role after reading the script really impressed me.”

Babil Shares His Aspirations for Future Roles

Babil, who made his acting debut in Anvita Dutt’s Qala and appeared in Netflix’s The Railway Men, revealed that he has big plans for his future roles. He said, “I want to do a sports biopic and play a rockstar.” His passion for diverse roles shows his eagerness to explore different genres.

Film Trailer Unveiled

The trailer for Logout was recently released, showcasing Babil’s character as Pratyush, a popular influencer. In the trailer, Pratyush is shown deeply engrossed in his phone and oblivious to his surroundings. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he loses his phone, putting his career at risk.

Cast and Release Details

The film also features Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles. Logout is set to premiere on April 18.

