New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a man in 2022, according to a new lawsuit filed on February 10.

The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, has filed the complaint anonymously through attorney Tony Buzbee. The lawsuit, submitted to the New York County Supreme Court, alleges that Combs drugged and forcefully raped the victim.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Details of the Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, John Doe was a young musician busking outside a popular nightclub in Los Angeles when he was approached by an associate of Combs in November 2022. The associate allegedly invited him to an exclusive A-list birthday party at a private residence, where he was introduced to Diddy.

The plaintiff claims that Combs offered him a drink that was drugged and made promises about helping him land a major recording deal. The lawsuit further alleges that, while under the influence of the drug, Doe was forced to perform oral sex before being raped.

Plaintiff Seeks Compensation

The lawsuit states that Doe did not report the incident immediately due to Combs’ influence, power, and notoriety, as well as the shock and embarrassment he felt. Now, he is seeking a jury trial and compensatory damages for:

Emotional distress and psychological trauma

Anxiety, humiliation, and suffering

Disruption of personal and social life

Combs’ Legal Team Responds

Combs’ attorneys have denied the allegations, dismissing them as a publicity stunt. In a statement, they said, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Diddy’s Legal Battles and Upcoming Trial

The latest lawsuit adds to the numerous sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations Combs is currently facing. He is currently behind bars, having been denied bond multiple times.

The music producer is scheduled to stand trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges on May 5. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.