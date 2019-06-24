A new installment in the popular Matrix trilogy is rumoured to be in the works. The film will star Michael B Jordan and will be helmed by returning director Lana Wachowski. Read the article to know more.

The sci-fi action film trilogy The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves is rumoured to have a fourth film currently in the works. This new installment will star Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan and will reportedly be helmed by returning director Lana Wachowski, one half on the directorial duo that helmed the original trilogy. Filming for the movie is estimated to commence as soon as early 2020.

Rumors about the film started bubbling up once John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who worked on the Matrix films as a stunt coordinator, inadvertently revealed that the Wachowskis were planning on making a fourth film. This statement was later proclaimed to be hypothetical by the Wachowski’s representative.

According to reports, the project is currently being worked on under the name Project Ice Cream. Warner Bros. is planning for this film to be a reboot of the original series, but this is just speculation as the film may just be a sequel. The film is expected to be written by The Incredible Hulk writer Zak Penn.

Details about the plot are yet to be revealed. In an interview while promoting his film John Wick 3 in May, Keanu Reeves revealed that he would not mind returning for a fourth film as long as directors Lana and Lily Wachowski were in charge of the film both in terms of writing as well as direction.

Contrary to popular belief, Keanu Reeves was not the first choice to play the character of Neo. The role initially went to Will Smith who turned down the role. The character of Morpheus was also meant to be played by Val Kilmer before eventually falling into the hands of Laurence Fishburne.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App