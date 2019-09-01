New on Netflix this September: Bard of Blood featuring Emraan Hashmi, Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurana, Tall girl, Eleena, and 68 Kill is now available on Netflix. This September viewer can enjoy their favorite shows and movies on their existing Package.

New on Netflix this September: After the success of the Sacred Game Netflix had made its presence once again, the viewers are upgraded with the ventures available and expecting new on it. So it is a piece of good news for the fans and the viewers of Netflix that it is providing all-new series and movies this September. The viewers can enjoy all-new series and movies on their existing plans.

Sacred Games season 2 gave a hike to Netflix in India, now the all-new series Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, that is produced under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan productions. The trailer of the series out earlier and grant a good response from the audience. Bard of blood seemed different from Sacred games that why it grabs the attention of the viewers as well.

From Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana to Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi all set to rule your Netflix. After the boring schedule of the day people can enjoy their favorite ventures on Netflix, Netflix is also providing their original series and will blow your mind. Here are the best five ventures that are now available on Netflix.

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana latest film Article 15 was based on true events, the story revolves around the real incidents that happened due to caste discrimination. In the story, Ayushhmann Khurrana played a police officer who got to know about the worst situations in the country due to caste discrimination. He got disappointed and tried to change the system. You can now watch Ayusmann starrer on Netflix from this September.

Bard Of Blood: It is an Emraan Hashmi starrer is all new on Netflix and is only available on Netflix originals, people are curious to watch the series as the trailer of the series gave true action vibes and people are eager to watch Emraan Hashmi in such a role after long. This series is going to be challenging for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan production after the huge success of Sacred Games. People are hoping that this new series will accomplish all their expectations.

