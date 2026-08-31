New OTT Releases This Week: Gandhari To Dhamaal 4; 10 Movies And Shows To Watch From August 31 To September 5, 2026

This week’s new OTT releases bring together crime, action, comedy, documentaries, and family dramas, making the transition from August to September a particularly busy one for streaming audiences. From August 31 to September 5, several high-profile titles are scheduled to arrive across India’s major streaming platforms.

Here are the titles worth adding to your watchlist.

Gandhari: September 3 | Netflix

Taapsee Pannu leads Gandhari, an action thriller about a mother searching for her kidnapped daughter. After losing her eyesight while trying to find her child, Bani trains herself to navigate a dangerous criminal network involved in child trafficking. Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna also feature in the film.

The Gentlemen Season 2: September 3 | Netflix

Guy Ritchie’s crime drama returns with Theo James and Kaya Scodelario. Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass are now looking beyond their British cannabis empire, with the operation expanding into Italy and bringing them face-to-face with new criminal rivals.

Dhamaal 4: September 4 | Netflix

The popular comedy franchise returns with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi. This time, the gang embarks on another chaotic treasure hunt involving a mysterious island, rival groups and a scattered treasure map.

Mayday: September 4 | Apple TV

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh headline this Cold War action-comedy. Reynolds plays a US Navy pilot stranded behind enemy lines after a mission goes wrong, while Branagh plays a former KGB agent who becomes his unlikely ally.

Jagamae Sangeetham: September 4 | Prime Video

Inspired by Bandish Bandits, this Telugu musical drama follows a young Carnatic musician whose world changes after he meets a pop singer. The series stars Akshay Lagusani and Sushmita Shetty, with Prakash Raj, Madhubala and Meka Srikanth also part of the cast.

The Court: September 4 | JioHotstar

This Tamil courtroom drama follows Yazhini, a young lawyer with a stammer who finds herself facing her celebrated father in court. The story combines a legal battle with a deeply personal family conflict.

Unmadham: September 4 | SonyLIV

Kunchacko Boban stars in this Malayalam psychological investigative thriller. He plays a police officer who returns to an old case involving the mysterious death of a young woman, only for the investigation to blur the line between reality, fiction and hallucination.

Turning Point: Generation 9/11: September 2 | Netflix

Marking 25 years since the September 11 attacks, this documentary looks at the long-term impact of 9/11 on a generation that either witnessed its aftermath or grew up in its shadow.

The Runner: September 2 | Prime Video

Gal Gadot stars as Maia Marten, a London lawyer whose routine morning run turns into a nightmare when her son is kidnapped. An anonymous caller forces her to keep running while completing increasingly dangerous tasks.

Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly: September 1 | Netflix

The documentary revisits Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, known as Raygun, whose 2024 Paris Olympics performance became a global internet phenomenon. The film explores her journey before the Games and what happened after the viral backlash.

The OTT watchlist this week

With Gandhari offering a dark action thriller, The Gentlemen bringing back Guy Ritchie’s criminal world and Dhamaal 4 promising comic chaos, the week has something for almost every kind of viewer. The biggest question may simply be: which one will make it to the top of your weekend binge list?