New OTT Releases This Week (November 2–8): From Haiwaan And Dilwali Diwali To Black Doves Season 2, What To Watch

The first week of November brings a mix of Indian films, international dramas, returning series and documentaries to streaming platforms. Viewers can look forward to Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s thriller Haiwaan, Mihir Ahuja’s family drama Dilwali Diwali and the second season of Keira Knightley’s spy thriller Black Doves.

The week’s lineup also includes a series on boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Owen Wilson’s return in Stick Season 2 and a new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Institute. Here is a look at the movies and shows scheduled to arrive on OTT platforms between November 2 and 8, 2026.

1. Bass X Machina – November 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Bass X Machina is an adult animated series set in a steampunk version of the Wild West. Featuring the voices of Brian Tyree Henry, Tati Gabrielle and Janelle Monáe, the story follows an ageing gunslinger navigating a lawless frontier filled with supernatural threats and rogue technology. The six-episode series explores the cost of maintaining order while protecting one’s family.

2. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas – November 4

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Dennis Quaid, this family film follows relatives whose holiday celebrations begin to fall apart. Their situation takes an unexpected turn when a stray puppy arrives and brings them together. The film is adapted from a novel by W. Bruce Cameron and forms part of Netflix’s holiday-season lineup.

3. Stick Season 2 – November 4

Where to watch: Apple TV

Owen Wilson returns as Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer trying to find his footing in the sport again. The second season continues his journey alongside teenage golf prodigy Santi Wheeler, played by Peter Dager. Marc Maron, Rhea Seehorn and Judy Greer are also part of the cast.

4. Taken: Natalee Holloway – November 4

Where to watch: Netflix

This three-part documentary revisits the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old American student Natalee Holloway during a trip to Aruba. Directed by Dani Sloane and Matthew Galkin, the series examines the investigation, archival material and the efforts made by Holloway’s family to pursue justice.

5. The Greatest – November 4

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Greatest chronicles the life and legacy of boxing icon Muhammad Ali. The series explores his rise in the sport, his political activism, religious conversion and the period when he was barred from boxing. It also places his achievements against the social and political backdrop of the 1960s and 1970s.

6. Dilwali Diwali – November 5

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa and Neelu Kohli, Dilwali Diwali revolves around a family gathering during the festival of lights. Directed by Ritesh Menon, the film follows a young man returning home for Diwali, where differences between generations and conflicting expectations lead to a series of emotional and chaotic moments.

7. Black Doves Season 2 – November 5

Where to watch: Netflix

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return for the second season of the British spy thriller. Knightley plays Helen Webb, a woman leading a double life as a spy while maintaining her public identity as a politician’s wife. The new season continues to explore the complications of her secret profession as her husband moves closer to becoming Prime Minister.

8. North of North Season 2 – November 5

Where to watch: Netflix

The Canadian comedy series returns with another chapter set in the Arctic community of Ice Cove. The new season follows Siaja, an ambitious young Inuk mother, as she tries to establish herself professionally while dealing with changes in her personal life.

9. One Year to Live, Buy a Man – November 5

Where to watch: Netflix

This Japanese romantic drama follows a young woman who receives a terminal diagnosis and learns that she may have only a year to live. She decides to spend her remaining savings supporting an aspiring actor in exchange for his company. What begins as a transactional arrangement gradually develops into an emotional connection.

10. Haiwaan – November 6

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together in a thriller. The film is an official remake of the 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam. Saif plays a visually impaired caretaker who finds himself suspected of murder and must use his heightened senses to identify the real culprit, played by Akshay.

The reported November 6 streaming date makes the film one of the week’s major Indian titles to watch. However, viewers should check SonyLIV’s listing for the final availability confirmation.

11. Meesaya Murukku 2 – November 6

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi returns with the sequel to the 2017 Tamil musical comedy. The story follows Jeeva, an aspiring musician whose relationship faces trouble when a film producer’s son develops an interest in his partner, Laila. The conflict also leads him to discover more about his family’s musical history.

12. Nooru Kodi Vaanavil – November 6

Where to watch: ZEE5

Starring Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani, this Tamil romantic drama is directed by Sasi. The film follows a young couple navigating a relationship challenged by family expectations and personal struggles. Unlike a conventional theatrical release, the project is set to make its digital debut.

13. Possible Love – November 6

Where to watch: Netflix

South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong returns with Possible Love, a drama centred on two married couples whose lives intersect. The story explores their contrasting perspectives, relationships and personal desires as their circumstances begin to change.

14. Under Siege – November 6

Where to watch: Netflix

This Colombian limited series is based on the 1985 Palace of Justice siege in Bogotá, when members of the M-19 guerrilla group took hundreds of people hostage, including Supreme Court justices. The eight-part series revisits the attack, the military operation that followed and the legal battles that continued in its aftermath.

15. The Institute Season 2 – November 8

Where to watch: MGM+ via Prime Video

Based on Stephen King’s novel, The Institute returns for its second season. The science-fiction thriller follows children with psychic abilities who are abducted and held by a secret organisation seeking to exploit their powers. The new season continues the story of Luke and Tim as they attempt to challenge the organisation and its operations.

With Indian films, international thrillers, documentaries and returning series arriving across platforms, the November 2–8 lineup offers several options for viewers planning their Diwali-week watchlist.

ALSO READ: Why Is Amitabh Bachchan Upset With Media? The ‘Hathi Ghoda Palki’ Headline That Triggered His Response