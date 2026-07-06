New OTT Releases This Week: Ram Charan’s Peddi, Sunny Deol’s Ikka, Hamnet And More

Right from the most talked-about court battle showdowns to the brutally competitive regional sports entertainment films, the list of OTT releases for this week (July 6 to July 12, 2026) is just mind-blowing. Major OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 are coming up with some heavy-hitters.
Here are the latest movie/web series releases scheduled this week, listed according to their respective release date.
Mid-Week Releases
Hamnet
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Hamnet Release Date: July 6
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Platform: Netflix
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Genre: Historical Drama
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The Story: Starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, this heart-wrenching historical drama offers an imaginative look into the domestic setting of Shakespeare’s household, particularly during the period after the heartbreaking loss of their child, Hamnet.
I’m Not Afraid
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I’m Not Afraid Release Date: July 8
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Platform: Netflix
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Genre: Coming-of-Age Thriller
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The Story: This thriller is set against the background of the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico and centres on a 10-year-old boy named Miguel, who finds a kidnapped child concealed in a well near an old and abandoned house.
Nothing to Lose
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Nothing to Lose Release Date: July 8
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Platform: Netflix
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Genre: Emotional Drama
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The Story: Nawell Madani acts in and directs this emotionally laden drama about the struggle of a mother to look for a compatible bone marrow donor for her newly born child who is suffering from a rare form of leukaemia.
Weekend Blockbusters
Peddi
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Peddi Release Date: July 9
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Platform: Netflix
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Genre: Period Sports Drama
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The Story: After its big-screen release, the movie starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will make its digital premiere. With Buchi Babu Sana being the director of this movie, it tells the story of an aggressive daily wage worker who starts playing cricket to defend the honour and lands of his village.
Ikka
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Ikka Release Date: July 10
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Platform: Netflix
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Genre: Courtroom Thriller
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The Story: This legal thriller marks the digital debut of Sunny Deol, which reunites him with Akshaye Khanna after 29 years since his film ‘Border’. Deol portrays a highly principled lawyer, who faces an immense moral dilemma when he has to defend the same person whom he once prosecuted.
Balti
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Balti Release Date: July 10
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Platform: SonyLIV
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Genre: Malayalam Sports Drama
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The Story: Cast with Shane Nigam, this thrilling sports movie is about a determined kabaddi player in a border city who finds himself embroiled in a dangerous situation when his team beats the team of a notorious criminal gang leader.
Parimala & Co
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Parimala & Co Release Date: July 10
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Platform: ZEE5
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Genre: Tamil Black Comedy Thriller
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The Story: The movie stars the much-loved on-screen pair Jayaram-Urvashi in another entertaining comedy. It begins with the death of the neighbourhood bully whose murder immediately turns the normal life of a middle-aged family man into a police case.
The Westies
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The Westies Release Date: July 12
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Platform: Amazon Prime Video
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Genre: Crime Drama
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The Story: Directed by Hollywood veteran J.K. Simmons, this tough 1980s era drama depicts the power games, generational conflicts, and violent battles for turf among members of the infamous Irish American gang operating in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan.
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Sunny Singh is a Journalist and Content Writer with a strong affinity for Bollywood and Hollywood insiders, music and more. Somewhat of a writer and poet himself, he thrives on giving life to words and deliver all you need to know about the entertainment sector.