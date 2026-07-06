New OTT Releases This Week: Ram Charan’s Peddi, Sunny Deol’s Ikka, Hamnet And More

Right from the most talked-about court battle showdowns to the brutally competitive regional sports entertainment films, the list of OTT releases for this week (July 6 to July 12, 2026) is just mind-blowing. Major OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 are coming up with some heavy-hitters.

Here are the latest movie/web series releases scheduled this week, listed according to their respective release date.

Mid-Week Releases

Hamnet

Hamnet Release Date: July 6

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Historical Drama

The Story: Starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, this heart-wrenching historical drama offers an imaginative look into the domestic setting of Shakespeare’s household, particularly during the period after the heartbreaking loss of their child, Hamnet.

I’m Not Afraid

I’m Not Afraid Release Date: July 8

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Coming-of-Age Thriller

The Story: This thriller is set against the background of the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico and centres on a 10-year-old boy named Miguel, who finds a kidnapped child concealed in a well near an old and abandoned house.

Nothing to Lose

Nothing to Lose Release Date: July 8

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Emotional Drama

The Story: Nawell Madani acts in and directs this emotionally laden drama about the struggle of a mother to look for a compatible bone marrow donor for her newly born child who is suffering from a rare form of leukaemia.

Weekend Blockbusters

Peddi

Peddi Release Date: July 9

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Period Sports Drama

The Story: After its big-screen release, the movie starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will make its digital premiere. With Buchi Babu Sana being the director of this movie, it tells the story of an aggressive daily wage worker who starts playing cricket to defend the honour and lands of his village.



Ikka

Ikka Release Date: July 10

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Courtroom Thriller

The Story: This legal thriller marks the digital debut of Sunny Deol, which reunites him with Akshaye Khanna after 29 years since his film ‘Border’. Deol portrays a highly principled lawyer, who faces an immense moral dilemma when he has to defend the same person whom he once prosecuted.

Balti

Balti Release Date: July 10

Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Malayalam Sports Drama

The Story: Cast with Shane Nigam, this thrilling sports movie is about a determined kabaddi player in a border city who finds himself embroiled in a dangerous situation when his team beats the team of a notorious criminal gang leader.

Parimala & Co

Parimala & Co Release Date: July 10

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Tamil Black Comedy Thriller

The Story: The movie stars the much-loved on-screen pair Jayaram-Urvashi in another entertaining comedy. It begins with the death of the neighbourhood bully whose murder immediately turns the normal life of a middle-aged family man into a police case.

The Westies

The Westies Release Date: July 12

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Crime Drama

The Story: Directed by Hollywood veteran J.K. Simmons, this tough 1980s era drama depicts the power games, generational conflicts, and violent battles for turf among members of the infamous Irish American gang operating in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan.

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