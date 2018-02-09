Good news for all the Kapil Sharma fans as the comedy king is back on Indian Television with a brand new promo of his upcoming comedy show. In the teaser, Kapil entertains and make us laugh with his signature comedic style and strong punches. The show will be reportedly launched by the end of March.

Comedian Kapil Sharma has embarked on a new journey to rule the Indian Television. For those who were waiting for his comeback, here it is, here is the moment. Sony Television has just launched a brand new teaser of his upcoming show on their official Twitter handle. The channel tweeted, “Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil Sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9”

In the 35 second teaser, Kapil asks an autowallah to take him to Sony TV office but the autowallah outrightly denies and asks him to clear his debt first. Kapil in his unique style comments, “Aaj mujhe aaj auto me bithane se mana kar raha hai na, kya pata kal mein tujhe automatic car dilwa du.” Right then, his phone rings and it is indeed from Sony TV. The autowallah regets immediately but Kapil hops on a bus to embark on his new journey.

Earlier, a source close to a leading daily had revealed, “Sony TV and Kapil recently had a meeting and discussed on the comeback of the show. With Kapil now fit and fine, he is raring to go, and entertain his audience in his own inimitable style. The promo that is being shot today would be just an announcement, and a full-fledged one would be shot after the creatives are finalised. The show is expected to launch by end of March.” The source had further revealed that while Sunil Grover might not be a part of the new show, the remaining star cast might make a comeback along with Kapil.

Watch the teaser here: