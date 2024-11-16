Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

New Report Claims Liam Payne’s Friendship With Argentinian Waiter May Have Led To His Death

On October 2, Liam Payne reportedly met Braian Nahuel Paiz, a 24-year-old waiter, at a high-end restaurant in Buenos Aires. The two struck up a friendship, later exchanging messages on Instagram, with Payne allegedly using a private account for communication.

New Report Claims Liam Payne’s Friendship With Argentinian Waiter May Have Led To His Death

Former One Direction star Liam Payne tragically passed away following a fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. A month later, investigations have brought new revelations regarding his activities leading up to the incident. Here’s a breakdown of the key details:

Meeting a Local Waiter

On October 2, Liam Payne reportedly met Braian Nahuel Paiz, a 24-year-old waiter, at a high-end restaurant in Buenos Aires. The two struck up a friendship, later exchanging messages on Instagram, with Payne allegedly using a private account for communication.

Allegations of Drug Use

According to Paiz, in an interview with Telefe Noticias, Payne expressed interest in purchasing drugs. They spent time together in the days before Payne’s death, reportedly using drugs and listening to Payne’s unreleased music. While Paiz denies providing drugs to the singer, Argentinian prosecutors have charged him and two others with distributing cocaine during two separate incidents linked to Payne’s death.

Last Encounter Before Death

Paiz claims he last saw Payne two days before the tragedy when he invited the singer to meet a friend who was a fan. Payne’s behavior in the final days remains under scrutiny as authorities continue their investigation.

Legal Proceedings and Repatriation

While the case is ongoing, Argentinian authorities are focusing on the roles of Paiz and two others. Meanwhile, Payne’s body has been repatriated to the UK, with his father reportedly visiting Buenos Aires to oversee arrangements. Funeral details have not yet been announced.

This case remains a developing story, shedding light on the complex circumstances surrounding Payne’s untimely death.

ALSO READ: Coldplay Set To Rock Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium: Ticket Prices, Booking Tips & Concert Info

Filed under

celebrity death hollywood Liam Payne Trending news viral news
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox