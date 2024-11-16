New Report Claims Liam Payne’s Friendship With Argentinian Waiter May Have Led To His Death

On October 2, Liam Payne reportedly met Braian Nahuel Paiz, a 24-year-old waiter, at a high-end restaurant in Buenos Aires. The two struck up a friendship, later exchanging messages on Instagram, with Payne allegedly using a private account for communication.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne tragically passed away following a fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. A month later, investigations have brought new revelations regarding his activities leading up to the incident. Here’s a breakdown of the key details:

Meeting a Local Waiter

On October 2, Liam Payne reportedly met Braian Nahuel Paiz, a 24-year-old waiter, at a high-end restaurant in Buenos Aires. The two struck up a friendship, later exchanging messages on Instagram, with Payne allegedly using a private account for communication.

Allegations of Drug Use

According to Paiz, in an interview with Telefe Noticias, Payne expressed interest in purchasing drugs. They spent time together in the days before Payne’s death, reportedly using drugs and listening to Payne’s unreleased music. While Paiz denies providing drugs to the singer, Argentinian prosecutors have charged him and two others with distributing cocaine during two separate incidents linked to Payne’s death.

Last Encounter Before Death

Paiz claims he last saw Payne two days before the tragedy when he invited the singer to meet a friend who was a fan. Payne’s behavior in the final days remains under scrutiny as authorities continue their investigation.

Legal Proceedings and Repatriation

While the case is ongoing, Argentinian authorities are focusing on the roles of Paiz and two others. Meanwhile, Payne’s body has been repatriated to the UK, with his father reportedly visiting Buenos Aires to oversee arrangements. Funeral details have not yet been announced.

This case remains a developing story, shedding light on the complex circumstances surrounding Payne’s untimely death.