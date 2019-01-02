The Indian audience is eagerly waiting to see some of these including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together. The duo has been involved in a love flick off-screen too and thus it will be super-exciting to experience their romance on-screen too. Well, not just this, there are a few more fresh pairs that will tickle your love bones this year! Take a look at the list!

As Bollywood welcomes a new year with new vibes, there is a lot of more “new” things to join in. From a number of debuts awaiting this year and a knit full of powerful biopics, Bollywood would also be witnessing brand new on-screen pairs with rocking chemistry. Continuing to surprise it wider audience, Bollywood filmmakers have decided to twist and turn the pairing of actors this time.

The Indian audience is eagerly waiting to see some of these including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together. The duo has been involved in a love flick off-screen too and thus it will be super-exciting to experience their romance on-screen too. Well, not just this, there are a few more fresh pairs that will tickle your love bones this year! Take a look at the list!

1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra

2. Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

3. Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani in the remake of Arjun Reddy

4. Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya.

5. Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapak.

6. Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore.

7. Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty in Motichoor Chaknachoor

