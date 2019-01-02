This new start with 2019 will also welcome a number of fresh faces in Bollywood. Many starlets are going to make a debut with different interesting projects. Many of these, including Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, have already become social media sensations.

Bollywood has witnessed a rollercoaster ride of movies in 2018. With enormous talent, there have been a number of phenomenal movies that rocked the box-office. Well, leaving behind the best of memories, we look forward to a glorious year of films in 2019. The Indian Film industry is all set to slay the box-office and rule the hearts of the audience with the best of storylines.

This new start with 2019 will also welcome a number of fresh faces in Bollywood. Many starlets are going to make a debut with different interesting projects. Many of these, including Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, have already become social media sensations. Ahead of their debut movies, these would-be-stars managed to sway hearts with the hot and happening photos of them.

Take a look at all the hotties that will melt hearts this year!

1. Tara Sutaria with Student of the Year 2

2. Karan Deol with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

3. Saher Bamba with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

4. Ahan Shetty with the remake of the 2018 Telugu drama RX 100

5. Isabelle Kaif with Time To Dance

6. Zaheer Iqbal with Notebook

7. Pranutan Bahl with Notebook

8. Rinzing Denzongpa with Nilesh Sahay’s action film

9. Meezan Jaffrey with a Mangesh Hadawale directorial

10. Abhimanyu Dassani with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

11. Vardhan Puri with Paagal

12. Mohit Raina with Uri: The Surgical Strike

13. Alaia F with Jawaani Jaaneman.

14. Ananya Pandey with Student of the Year 2

