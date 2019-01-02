While 2018 has been a rollercoaster ride of wonderful movies in Bollywood, the industry witnessed some positive changes too. Where the superstar-starrer movies failed at the box-office, the critic choice artists won the game with glorious success on box-office too!

A list of films that will be releasing in the year 2019 is creating a buzz already!

While 2018 has been a rollercoaster ride of wonderful movies in Bollywood, the industry witnessed some positive changes too. Where the superstar-starrer movies failed at the box-office, the critic choice artists won the game with glorious success on box-office too! Breaking the stereotypes, the filmmakers gifted audience with some phenomenal stories. You will be glad to hear that many of them were led by women. Be it Alia Bhatt in Raazi or Deepika Padukone in Padmavat, these ladies proved that they are the real rockstars.

Well, as a successful year for Bollywood passed, the audience are now longing for more meaningful movie with meaty storylines. A list of films that will be releasing in the year 2019 is creating a buzz already! And a strong point here is that many of them will be women-lead or women-centric films. Topping the list, there are 6 upcoming biopics that will hit the screens in 2019 and will be featuring women in lead roles.

Check out the list of these much-awaited women-centric biopics of 2019:

1. Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

2. Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak

3. Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena biopic

4. Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal biopic

5. Richa Chadha in Shakeela

6. Jacqueline Fernandez in Deborah Herold’s biopic

Excited? Well, we hope that this wait will be fruitful and worthy enough!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More