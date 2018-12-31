New Year party songs 2019: Celebrating New Year without party songs is of no use. To make your New Year's Eve even more special here is a blend of Bollywood and Punjabi songs that will force you to shake your leg. List of Top party chartbusters containing Bollywood and Punjabi tracks which will make your New Year's Eve even more rocking–

New Year party songs 2019: New Year’s Eve is celebrated with utmost grace, enthusiasm and craze in India. Everyone has their own way of celebrating the New Year. Some celebrate going on New Year trips, some go on dates with their partners and some distribute sweets. The most important thing in this is spending time with near and dear ones and spreading happiness. Among all this, Youngsters have their own of celebrating their eve, by partying in pubs, discos, drinking beverages, eating and dancing with full energy.

Celebrating new year without songs is simply incomplete. Disco songs, Bollywood tracks and dancing videos are something without which the celebration is of no use. If you are looking for a blockbuster party playlist containing some best songs of 2018, then you have landed in the right place. If you have no plan of celebrating the New Year Eve’s, this rocking list will force you to shake your leg and make your plan even more special. Here is the list of top party songs which will force you to dance on the superhit beats.

1-Aankh Marey

2- Dilbar

3-La La La

4-Nikle Current

5-Kya Baat

6-Made In India

7-Shada

8-Dil Chori

9-Tere Naal Nachna

10-Lamberghini

11-Bhangra Ta Sajda

12-Tareefan

13- Buzz

