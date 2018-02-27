The Sasural Simar Ka Couple, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar who tied the knot on February 22 in Bhopal have returned in Mumbai. The duo has organised a grand reception for their friends and colleagues of Television Industry.The newlyweds were also spotted performing 'bhangra' at their starry wedding reception in Mumbai. Dipika is also making her debut with J.P Dutta's upcoming war film Paltan.

The Sasural Simar Ka Couple, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar who tied the knot on February 22 in Bhopal have returned to Mumbai. The Duo has organised a grand reception for their friends and colleagues of Television Industry on Monday. There at the reception, Dipika’s best friend and co-actor Falaq Naaz, and other friends made their appearance at the reception like Mohit Sehgal, Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kelkar-Keerti Kelkar, Pritam Singh-Aman Jot. The reception was held at Juhu’s Sea Princess Hotel in Mumbai. The couple was seen in an outfit designed from Kalki Fashion (the official wedding designer of Shoaib and Dipika).

The newlyweds were also spotted performing ‘bhangra’ at their starry wedding reception in Mumbai. Dipika wore a golden full sleeved gown with a golden veil, while Shoaib in a red and gold sherwani was looking stunning. Dipika started her acting career in TV with the role of the Lakshmi in the Mythological show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, after that, she appeared in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo as Rekha. In 2011, she appeared in the lead role of Simar Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, She was a contestant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Dipika quits Sasural Simar Ka, in 2017. The same year, she was also a participant in the eighth season of the dance based reality show Nach Baliye.

Dipika was married to Raunak Samson for two years. Dipika divorced her husband in January 2015 due to irrevocable differences and recently tied the knot to her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim at a private ceremony at Bhopal, Shoaib’s hometown. The wedding ceremony was quite a low keying and traditional and was celebrated in a private manner. Dipika is also making her debut with J.P Dutta’s upcoming war film Paltan.

