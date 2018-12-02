Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Saturday tied the knot in an intimate Christian style ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, while there have been no photos or any video from the event, Vogue's first digital cover says it all. Today the couple will exchange vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony, there are no reports about the receptions yet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Saturday tied the knot in an intimate Christian style ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, while there have been no photos or any video from the event, Vogue’s first digital cover says it all. Right after news started doing rounds that Priyanka and Nick are husband and wife, Vogue released its digital cover, congratulating the newlyweds. The lifestyle magazine released 2 such covers on Instagram.

The digital covers were shot by Annie Leibovitz and Steven Brahms. In one of the covers, the couple are in a beautiful pastoral setting and in the other, they are seen holding hands as they lean for a kiss.

HAVE A LOOK AT THE VOGUE COVERS

.@priyankachopra and @NickJonas are married! To commemorate the occasion, the newlyweds are the stars of Vogue’s first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, captured on #Pixel3 with @madebygoogle. See both here: https://t.co/Q8N5Kws6BG pic.twitter.com/87ceqXMWnL — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) December 1, 2018

In celebration of @priyankachopra and @NickJonas's wedding this weekend, the couple stars on Vogue’s first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, captured on #Pixel3 with @madebygoogle. See both here: https://t.co/FpMunQzAnQ pic.twitter.com/VPSM4Wz3Vk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) December 1, 2018

The wedding news was confirmed by Ralph Lauren on its Twitter handle as well. He congratulated the couple and said he was honoured to have dressed the couple and the members of their wedding party.

Reports suggest, the couple looked ravishing in Ralph Lauren outfits, and not only the couple but all bridesmaids and groomsmen were also donned by Ralph and everyone looked dashing. The ceremony was officiated by none other than Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

Now, today (Sunday) the 2 will exchange vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony, there are no reports about the receptions yet. But like DeepVeer Bollywood’s desi girl is also rumoured to have planned more than 2 receptions.

The couple got engaged in August in a traditional Hindu Roka ceremony, and since then they have been on a celebratory spree with their bachelorettes and pre-wedding ceremonies.

Apart from the family members, among those who attended the intimate wedding was the Ambanis and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her son Ahil.

Vogue is celebrating Nickyanka union with style, apart from their digital cover, the magazine has also shared a video wherein Priyanka is seen grooving with husband, finally, on his song Close.

Have a look at the video:

