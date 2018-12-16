Recently the duo took to their official Instagram handle to share pictures from the Star screen awards and we gotta say we are impressed. Talking about their pictures Deepika Padukone is dressed in all black attire. She has paired off her look with a black crop top, frilled black pants and a black cape. Whereas Ranveer Singh is dressed in a classy vibrant colored pantsuit.

The newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who tied the knot and made things official last month on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como, Italy have once again taken internet by storm with their coordinated posts. Recently the duo took to their official Instagram handle to share pictures from the Star screen awards and we gotta say we are impressed. Talking about their pictures Deepika Padukone is dressed in all black attire. She has paired off her look with a black crop top, frilled black pants and a black cape. Whereas Ranveer Singh is dressed in a classy vibrant colored pantsuit. He has captioned her picture as Damn I feel like a gangsta and oh boy! we can’t agree more. The picture has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes in a span of just an hour the count seems unstoppable.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy prepping up for his upcoming movie Simmba which is set to release this month on December 21, 2018. The movie has been helmed by Action director Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing the silver screen with Sara Ali Khan for the very first time. Take a look at their photos here:

