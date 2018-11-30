Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh post their wedding were spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple. Interestingly, the duo color coordinated their attires for this visit too. Dressed in an off-white attire the couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Deepika and Ranveer were yet again seen dressed from head to toe in Sabyasachi Mukherjee attire.

During their visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple, they were accompanied by Prakash Padukone, Ujaala Padukone, and Anisha Padukone. Recently on November 28, 2018, the duo hosted their second wedding reception at The Grand Hyatt Mumbai and will host their third reception at the same venue on December 1, 2018. Check out their pictures from their visit to Siddhivinayak Temple here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made things official in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The duo tied the knot in a Konkani and Sindhi wedding style. Before making things official the duo were dating for 6 years and met for the first time at the sets of Goliyo ki Ras Leela: Ram Leela. It is also reportedly said that their third wedding reception will be a star-studded affair, As per reports Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan have already been invited for their B-town Reception which will be hosted by the couple on December 1, 2018.

