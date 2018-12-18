Deepika Padukone in an interview with leading daily was asked if she would employ the 'no kissing policy' post-marriage like other actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. However, Kareena Kapoor didn't follow through as she was seen kissing her co-star Arjun Kapoor in Ki&Ka. And to that question, Deepika laughed and said "Cheeeee... we just went 50 years back in time" and later on added that we will know soon.

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to implement 'no kissing policy' post marriage?

One if the most adored jodis of Bollywood industry Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made things official last month by tying the knot on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como, Italy. The duo has been making headlines since their wedding for their chic outfits and exuberant post marriage public appearances. Recently DeepVeer were spotted at the screening of Star Screen Awards 2018 where Ranveer Singh won Best actor in a leading role for his amazing performance in Padmavati opposite Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Recently, Deepika Padukone in an interview with leading daily was asked if she would employ the ‘no kissing policy’ post-marriage like other actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. However, Kareena Kapoor didn’t follow through as she was seen kissing her co-star Arjun Kapoor in Ki&Ka. And to that question, Deepika laughed and said “Cheeeee… we just went 50 years back in time” and later on added that we will know soon. The diva opened up about a number of aspects in her interview she even said that the reason they wanted a private wedding was to be away from the media and paparazzi. Of-late, Ranveer Singh is busy with the promotions of his latest film Simmba which is set to release this year on December 28, 2018. The film has been helmed by action director Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood among others in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More