Recently married, Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar have been topping headlines for their unique Valentines post. The lovebirds shared a bold, steamy photograph on this special occasion and took the internet by a storm. While Prateik Babbar can be seen only in his underpants, wifey Sanya Sagar is topless! Here's the photo!

Bollywood hottie who has been featured in many films such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, My Friend Pinto, Ekk Deewana Tha, Baaghi 2, Mulk and Aarakshan recently grabbed headlines when he married his longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar. The lovebirds tied knots last month in Lucknow and invited only family members and friends, keeping it a private celebration.

Well, their chemistry and warmth can be seen and felt everywhere. This time, the duo celebrated their first Valentines after marriage and made it sure it was a blast. Showcasing their electrifying chemistry, Prateik Babbar took to his official Instagram account to post this super-hot photo with wifey Sanya Sagar. Wishing her a happy Valentines, Prateik shared this steamy photo which is now surfacing the internet.

Take a look at it here!

In the photo, Prateik can be seen wearing only a black boxer and red cap, while his ladylove is in only a red panty. Posing with each other, the couple is showing off their superbly build bodies which can give anyone fitness goal. Prateik Babbar’s wife Sanya Sagar is clicking the mirror selfie where she is completely topless and is covered by his prince charming.

Ever since the couple got married, fans have been adoring their lovey-dovey photo updates on social media. Here are some of the cute pics of the duo which broke the internet and earned a thousand likes!

