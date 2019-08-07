NewsX, India’s leading English news channel of the iTV Network, and The Sunday Guardian, India’s finest Sunday newspaper, on August 6, 2019, Tuesday hosted the first-ever Fashion Conclave at Hotel Taj Palace to propel dialogue among the fashion thinktanks, policymakers, fashion icons, and emerging talents on one common platform

In an endeavour to propel dialogue among fashion thinktanks, policymakers, fashion icons, and emerging talents and bring them to one common platform, NewsX, India's leading English news channel of the iTV Network, and The Sunday Guardian, India's finest Sunday newspaper, hosted the first-ever Fashion Conclave at Hotel Taj Palace on Tuesday, August 6.

The NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Fashion Conclave celebrates the great Indian fabric and brings together policymakers and stakeholders on a platform to discuss Indian fabric, fashion, art and culture. India’s top fashion designers including Rina Dhaka, Ritu Beri, Shantanu Mehra, Rohit Bal, Gaurav Gupta, and Archana Kochhar attended the event.

The fashion icons discussed Indian fabrics and the diverse fashion culture across the states, while they also discussed various opportunities on how the global fashion and luxury brands are racing in large numbers to influx the Indian market and tap into the aspirational millennial Indian customer

While the discussion happened on fashion and fabrics during the conclave, there were a series of dazzling fashion shows by the Silk Board, KVIC, TRIFED, and UPKVIB showcasing the talent of Indian craftsmen, during the show Indian and international models walked the ramp for various Indian designers.

In an interesting session on Gandhi, Khadi and Fashion, attended by renowned fashion designer Ritu Beri and Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairperson, KVIC, the importance of Khadi in Indian fashion culture was discussed. Saxena said, “PM Modi is the real brand ambassador of Khadi, he is the second person after Mahatma Gandhi, who promoted Khadi across the globe.”

Ritu Beri said, “Every Indian should wear Khadi, my job is to design Khadi in such a way that makes it a fashionable fabric and make it trending among youth.”

While speaking during the session, Archana Kocchar said, “Indian designers have come a long way globally, we are evolving but I am sure, the next Louis Vuitton brand will come from India.”

There was an interesting session on the fashion takes from the Valley with fashion designer Rohit Bal and Hina Bhatt, Vice-Chairperson, North Zone, Khadi Village Industries.

During the session, Bhatt spoke of the importance of Khadi fabric. She said, “Khadi means freedom. It is not just a white cloth worn by politicians, it is much more than that. Our fashion designers should take Khadi to new heights.”

Rohit Bal said, “Khadi is the fabric of Independent India. It is an emotion. Unfortunately, it has not been marketed enough.”

In another session on Celebrating Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, filmmaker and designer Muzaffar Ali and Meera Ali spoke on how Bollywood and fashion are connected and how Indian fashion culture has evolved. On her House of Kotwara fashion label, Meera Ali said, “I had grown up watching chikankari work outfits in my mother’s closets in 1990s and then it disappeared. When we started, it was on a clean slate.”

Muzaffar Ali said, “Bollywood has a long way to go in terms of couture,” when asked about Bollywood fashion culture.

In another discussion, designer Shantanu Mehra spoke on men’s fashion and how it has evolved over the years while decoding wedding trends.

NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Fashion Conclave holds some important issues of the fashion industry which were discussed between renowned fashion designers Anju Modi, Archana Kochhar, and Gaurav Gupta. The panel on Masters of The Craft session spoke of their journey in the Indian fashion industry.

There was an exclusive discussion with Satish Mahana, Industries Minister, Uttar Pradesh, where he spoke of the demand for Khadi. He said, “There is a rising demand for Khadi bridal wear. We are planning to open Khadi stores in Lucknow and Western UP.”

There was an interesting session on Polo & Fashion. The panel discussed how Polo and Fashion complement each other and how the game is evolving in India.

The panel also discussed various aspects of the game and the launch of India Arena Polo League in India which will help to promote Polo in India, while speaking, Col Tarun Sirohi (Retd) said, “India Arena Polo League is an exciting blend of professional Polo and Fashion. I found a perfect synergy with Kartikeya Sharma and we came up with India Arena Polo League.”

Pranav Kapur, player, Indian Polo Team, said, “It’s never too late to start playing polo, I started when I was 18. India Arena Polo League will definitely boost Polo viewership in India.”

During the discussion on the mix of style, fashion and Polo, Monica Saxena, captain, Indian Women’s Polo Team, said, “I feel the most stylish Polo Player is HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.”

Charu Prashar said, “Everybody wants to look fashionable and Polo is the perfect game for promoting fashion. To look stylish while watching a polo match, women should wear a long dress or a Kaftan and carry it off with sun-glasses, a hat and wedges.”

The conclave was attended by fashion icons, policymakers, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and experts who acknowledged the challenges and opportunities and lauded efforts that positively affect the fashion industry and the millions of consumers it serves.

